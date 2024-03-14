Navigating Global Immigration

Published: Thu 14 Mar 2024, 9:54 AM Last updated: Thu 14 Mar 2024, 10:07 AM

Step Global is an investment immigration advisory firm based in Dubai, comprised of a network of globally licensed lawyers and immigration specialists who provide active guidance through the entire immigration process for various countries. They act as a single point of contact for their high-net worth clientele, ensuring smooth liaison between all parties involved in the immigration process to ensure the most optimal chances for approval of each client’s application for migration. They specialise in global investment immigration schemes, primarily focused on business and investment migration.

Preeya Malik, Managing Director of Step Global.

Step Global is headed up by Preeya Malik, who herself is a US qualified lawyer. Preeya obtained her Juris Doctor from the University of Toledo (Ohio, US) with a focus on Immigration Law. She went on to obtain a Masters in Law specialising in Real Estate Development from the University of Miami (Florida, US). Preeya has been a licensed member of the Florida and the District of Columbia Bar Associations for 13 years in good standing. She asserts a unique combination of in-depth knowledge in both commercial real estate projects and investment immigration, gained through not only her academic background, but also her experience in the legal departments of some of the largest developers in the US.

Preeya furthered her extensive experience and passion for investment immigration via her role as the Managing Director of Step Global, where over the past decade she has assisted in successfully raising funds for multi-billion dollar global projects from investors across the MENA region, including the GCC, Middle East, India, Pakistan and Africa, and helping hundreds of families achieve their goals of migration to the US, Canada, and the EU respectively.

The US EB-5 visa has been one of the most popular investment immigration programs for clients from the MENA region, and Step Global’s primary focus for over a decade. Preeya was one of the first individuals to introduce the EB-5 Program to the region, and continues to educate investors on this US option as she has become well-known as a leader in US investment migration. The EB-5 Program is a government program designed to spur economic growth by attracting foreign investors to the US. To qualify, individuals must invest a minimum $800,000 in an approved EB-5 project, in order to create or preserve at least 10 full-time jobs for qualifying US workers. The program aims to stimulate job creation and capital investment while offering a pathway to permanent residency and a green card for the investor, investor’s spouse, and any children under the age of 21.

Step Global has also placed clients in the Canada Start-Up Visa Program; a pathway for innovative entrepreneurs worldwide to establish their businesses in Canada. To qualify, applicants must secure a commitment from a designated Canadian venture capital fund, angel investor group, or business incubator. Successful candidates gain permanent residence in Canada, allowing them to build and grow their innovative enterprises in the country. This initiative aims to attract dynamic entrepreneurs, foster innovation, and contribute to Canada's economic landscape. By linking aspiring business leaders with the Canadian ecosystem, the Start-Up Visa Program plays a pivotal role in diversifying the economy and positioning Canada as a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.

By combining migration with strategy, wealth planning, and cross-border tax structuring, Preeya and Step Global are committed to ensuring all of their clients’ immigration ambitions are realised through personalised advisory and industry expertise, built over decades of experience in the immigration field. Preeya continues to be covered in major media and news outlets as a thought leader in investment immigration.