Navigating Challenges and Embracing Revival

From TV dramas to blockbuster films, Pakistan’s entertainment landscape evolves amidst ups and downs, fuelled by Government support and industry collaboration

By Ghazalatikki Zaman and Tabassum Vally Published: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 12:26 PM Last updated: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 12:28 PM

The entertainment industry has seen growth in the recent past, from the number of channels and the dramas being churned out to the growth in digital media and the avenues available to showcase work - from web series to documentaries. The industry has been able to provide entertainment across borders and around the world. The TV dramas have become popular worldwide once again, the storylines/message, however, are not the same as those of yester years.

For the Pakistani film industry, are there any: U-turns? Once a thriving industry, the Pakistan film industry has seen many ups and downs. A total dearth of film production was witnessed during the 80s and 90s as the country was struggling with many issues.

One of the earlier releases in 2007 was Khuda kay liye, a drama film directed by Shoaib Mansur, followed by the release of BOL in 2011, a movie that created ripples after a huge period of silence.

Today we hear of a few movies that are making a mark. Movies like Maula Jatt, Parey Hut Love, Baji, Teefa in Trouble, Kamli, Joyland, Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, Dekh Magar Pyaar Say, Money back guarantee, etc. made it to the UAE screens and were well received by the audience. At the Canadian film festival, Pakistani films won multiple awards in various categories. Others have run into trouble with receiving permission for release.

Seeing is believing, audiences need to go and support these films, covering a wide range of topics and genres. Saim Sadiq made a directorial debut with ‘Joyland’, the movie based on a typical patriarchal household in Lahore, Pakistan that won awards.

Asim Raza has directed two films Parey Hut Love a story of an expat and aspiring actress, and Ho Maan Jahaan, a story of three friends and their love for music.

Teefa in Trouble directed by Ahsan Rahim was released in 2018, as a romantic comedy, which was appreciated by the audience. Another release Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, with a star cast Humayun Saeed and Hamza Ali Abbasi, did well, as a result, the producers released Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2.

Baaji is a good suspense/drama, with a gripping plot with twists that kept the audience enthralled and the star cast, of course, we can’t miss Meera Jee. The movie was directed by Saqib Malik.

Money back guarantee, released this year, a political satire and Faisal Qureshi’s typical humorous style, received well in Dubai. A star cast including Fawad Khan, Wasim Akram, Shinera Akram and a guest appearance by Muniba Mazari, some of them appearing in films for the first time. A relatable film for the expats.

Another recently released film, Teri Meri Kahaniya produced by SEEPRIME, is an anthology film that weaves three distinct narratives together, showing the complexities of life decision and their consequences.

The Producers and Directors of most of the movies have had a good experience. However, when it comes to release and taxes it has been challenging and riddles with surprises.

However, recently the government of Pakistan has allocated a substantial grant for the film industry to endure a revival in an almost non-prevalent industry.

The general response to the government supporting the industry through grant has been well received, however, there are several measures apart from the grant that needs to be taken to get this industry going and have a standing. “A long-term plan needs to be instituted, from setting up film-making institutes where foreign talent is invited to teach, to young talent graduating from these institutes are provide support and financial assistance initially to learn and develop,” says Faisal Qureshi.

A Collaborative effort between the government, industry stakeholders, and creative professionals is essential to address these measures and drive positive changes in our film industry. These vary from infrastructure development, international collaboration, marketing and distribution, content diversity, and regulatory support to film education Seemeen of SEEPRIME perspective.

“From amenity plots for cinemas like in the 1950s, making it easy to collaborate with International filmmakers, to single window operations for permissions, and ease in taxes, are a few of the measures the government needs to take to apart from just issuing grants, which may go into the wrong hands,” said Asad ul Haq.

“The industry has a very very long way to go…we just have to keep making films, support the industry, collaborate and the industry will find its grounds,” adds Asad ul Haq.