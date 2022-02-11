Nature's bounty

Türkiye possesses an abundance of thermal springs, brimming with minerals that are benificial for a number of ailments

A list and a map of TÜRKİYE best thermal spas

Thermal spa resorts hold great stead in the health tourism sector. Those of you seeking a winter escape or health treatments should look no further. The world-leading thermal spa resorts of Türkiye offer a host of treatments and varying temperatures of water. We have compiled a list of all you need to know about these thermal spas and the relief they provide for all number of illnesses including rheumatism, nervous system disorders and respiratory diseases.

The illnesses that the thermal springs are good for include inflammatory rheumatic disease, chronic lower back pain, joint diseases, soft tissue injuries, orthopaedic operations, immobility after brain or nerve surgery, acne and selected skin diseases, gynaecological diseases, bone and calcification diseases, sciatic disorders, metabolic syndrome, non-inflammatory joint diseases, long-term inactive states of inactivity, stress disorders, sport injuries, post-Orthopaedic operations and situations such as long-term inactivity, cerebral palsy, non-inflammatory joint diseases such as osteoarthritis, chronic lower back pain, rash-like dermatological disorders, drinking cures, functional disorders of the gastrointestinal tract, osteoporosis and urinary tract stones, and catharal diseases of the respiratory tract.

AFYONKARAHİSAR

The most famous destination among thermal spring spas in Türkiye is Afyonkarahisar, with Gazlıgöl, Heybeli, Ömer, Hüdai and Gecek thermal springs being the most popular spots. The mixed thermo-mineral water is 100 degrees from the source output, with an average mineralisation of 5,000 mg/lt.

Ağrı

Ağrı is home to the Diyadin thermal spa, which is located in the south east of Ağrı and lies approximately five kilometres from the centre of the Diyadin district. The total mineralisation of the waters is 1,000 mg/lt and the temperature varies between 72-78 degrees.

Aksaray

In Aksaray, the bicarbonate and calcium waters of the Ihlara Valley and the Ziga thermal springs can reach up to 7,600 mg/lt.

Amasya

The Terziköy, Hamamözü and Gözlek thermal spa waters of Amasya are 40 degrees warm and have an approximate 445 kg/lt mineralisation of water with acratothermal properties.

Ankara

The Ayas, Beypazarı, Dutlu, Kapullu, Haymana and Kızılcahamam thermal spas of Ankara reach mineralisation of about 12,000 mg/lt. These waters, which have both bicarbonate and acratothermal properties, are used to treat a variety of diseases.

Aydın

The waters of Alangüllü, Germencik, İmamköy Kızıldere and Kuşadası thermal spas in Aydın, reaches a mineralisation of 5,600 mg/lt ranging between 43 and 47 degrees, with a mixed form of thermomineral properties.

Balıkesir

The thermal spa of Balya, Bigadiç, Güre, Ferman, Pamukçu, Sindırgı and Gönen in Balıkesir, a thermal-rich province of Türkiye, reaches a mineralisation of 2,400 mg/lt. These medicinal waters, which range between 39 and 98 degrees, have bicarbonate, acratothermal and thermo-mineral properties, which are used as a complementary treatment for many diseases.

Bolu

Bolu’s Karacasu, Babas, Sarot, Seben, Çatak thermal springs have thermo-mineral properties and average of 1,250 mg/lt mineralisation.

Bursa

Known for its thermal riches, the waters of Bursa’s Çelik Palace, Sulphur, Karamustafa, and Kaynarca springs and Eski Springs reach 88 degrees and 2,500 mg/lt mineralisation. These thermal areas show thermo-mineral properties.

Çankırı

The Çavundur and Acısu thermal spas reach up to 10.412mg/lt mineralisation and 49 degrees temperature.

Çanakkale

Aphrodite, Külcüler, Çan, Tepeköy, Hıdırlar, Kestanbolu, Kızılca and Küçük Çymi thermal Springs reach 2.200 mg/lt mineralisation and an average temperature of 50 degrees. These waters have thermo-mineral and hypothermic properties.

Denizli

Pamukkale, Gölemezli, Babacık, Tekkeköy, Kızıldere, Boşeli, and Karahayıt thermal springs have mineralisation ranging from 2,000 to 3,500 mg/lt and show mixed thermo-mineral water properties.

DİYARBAKIR

The thermal water of the Çermik spas, boast world-leading thermal properties, up to 45 degrees with 1,092 mg/lt mineralisation, with iron, fluoridated and thermo-mineral properties.

Erzurum

The Pasinler, Ilıca, Köprüköy thermal spas in Erzurum have an average mineralisation of 2,500 mg/lt and mixed mineral water properties.

ESKİŞEHİR

The Sakarilica, Hamamkarahisar, Yarıkçı and Kızılinler thermal spas of Eskişehir and thermal spas in centre reach 430 to 2,300 mg/lt mineralisation and temperatures varying between 42 and 56 degrees. The waters have both acratothermal and acrothermal properties.

Hatay

The thermal springs of Hatay thermal springs have 5,800 and 29,300 mg/lt mineralisation and temperatures between 28-29 degrees.

İSTANBUL

The Tuzla thermal spring is known for its mineralisation up to 4078 mg/lt and its rich mineral structure.

İZMİR

Renowned for its thermal riches, Izmir is home to a numerous number of notable spas, such as Balçova, Nebiler, Reisdere, Karakoç and Gülbahçe. Additional thermal springs in Izmir are Bayındır, Mahmudiye, Paşa, Geyiklidağ, Güzellik, Dereköy, Bademli, Ilıcagöl, Cumali, Cesme and Kelalan have mineralisations ranging from 912 to 43,564 mg/lt.

Kahramanmaraş

The waters of Ekinözü, Büyük Kızılcık drinking water and Zeytun thermal springs in Kahramanmaraş have a mineralisation of around 1,000 mg/lt. The 45 degrees warm water carries acratothermal properties.

KAYSERİ

The Bayramhaci, Yeşilhisar, Tekgöz and Hacı Veli spas have reached mineralisation of 20.683 mg/lt. These thermal waters have thermo-mineral and bicarbonate properties.

KIRŞEHİR

Terme, Karakurt, Slurli and Mahmutlu spas in Kırşehir have an average mineralisation of 1,500 mg/lt. The mixed mineral, thermo-mineral and bicarbonate waters are used to treat many diseases.

Konya

Konya’s Ilgin, Ismil, Seydişehir, Karasu and Kuşaklı thermal springs have 2,900 mg/lt mineralisation. The waters are a mixed form with both acratothermal and thermo-mineral calcium properties.

Kütahya

Harlek, Yoncali, Yesil, Kaynarca, Murat Dağ,

Simav-Eynal, Tavşanli-Göbel, Hisarcık-Esire, Çıtgöl and Dereli thermal springs in Kütahya, one of Türkiye’s richest provinces of thermal waters, have mineralisation levels of 417 to 767 mg/lt. These waters have thermo-mineral properties with temperatures ranging from 33 to 97 degrees.

MANİSA

The Sart, Urganlı, Emir, Saraycık, Hisar, Menteşe, Ilıcak and Kurşunlu thermal springs, are considered to be the topmost important thermal spots in Türkiye, with mineralisation levels ranging from 2.172 to 4.189 mg/lt. The waters of Kurşunlu reach up to 110 degrees and carry Thermo-mineral properties.

Muğla

Muğla has a variety of thermal riches at Fethiye, Bodrum and Dalaman spots. These locations are as famous for thermal spas as they are for summer tourism. The waters can reach 17845mg/lt and carry thermo-mineral properties.

NEVŞEHİR

The Kozaklı thermal springs in Nevşehir have average mineralisation of 2500 mg/lt and contain thermo-mineral properties of a mixed structure. The thermal spring waters bear a source output of 93 degrees, used to treat numerous diseases.

RİZE

The Ayder highland is one of the most important plateaus of the Black Sea region. The spa itself is located on the slopes of the Kaçkar Mountains. The water temperature of the source outlet is 50 degrees.

Sakarya

The Kuzuluk, Acısu, Tarakli and Taraklı and Çökek thermal springs of Sakarya reach up to 2,259 mg/lt mineralisation and 84 degrees temperature. The thermal spring also has thermo-mineral water.

Sivas

The Akçaağil, Alamani Kangal Balıklı and Ortaköy thermal springs of Sivas reach a hot/cold spring with 1.777 mg/lt mineralisation and different (acratothermal, thermo-mineral, bicarbonate) features. With its treatment properties, the Kangal Fish Spa, which is unique in the world, has positive effects for other skin diseases, including psoriasis. Cypri-nide, macrostamus and garra rufa (oily fish), which have no teeth and are 2-10 cm long, help to cure skin diseases. The fish heal wounds on skin tissue that have been softened by water at temperatures of 36-37 degrees and have been irritated or caused by any infection. The fish also helps smooth the skin by breaking off puffy scabs such as eczema, itchy spots and psoriasis. It is recommended that optimal treatment happens with three daily baths for three weeks and for a two-hour duration.

Tokat

Sulusaray and Reşadiye thermal spas in Tokat have 4.398 mg/lt mineralisation and carry bicarbonate thermo-mineral water properties.

Yalova

The Yalova and Armutlu spas in Yalova, renowned for their medicinal spas and thermal riches, offer a mineralisation of 2.127 mg/lt. The waters are thermo-mineral and the thermal spring waters reach 75 degrees temperature.

Yozgat

The Sarikaya, Saraykent, Karadikmeni, Boğazlıyan, Sorgun and Yerköy spas in Yozgat have a 2.415 mg/lt mineralisation. The temperature of the water that carries thermo-mineral properties is around 80 degrees.

*The thermal resorts mentioned in our article are an alternative treatment method and are for promotional purposes. First use treatment methods recommended by your doctor and then visit a thermal spa as an alternative.