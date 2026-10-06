My Perfumes expands its fragrance portfolio at Beautyworld Dubai 2026

As fragrance consumers become more adventurous in what they wear and how they discover new scents, My Perfumes Group is evolving some of its key brands with new formulations, collections and approaches to presentation.

At Beautyworld Dubai 2026, the UAE-based company, with a footprint across the globe, is showcasing its evolution with exciting new developments. Arabiyat Prestige is placing greater emphasis on sophisticated formulations, ingredients and presentation, while mpf is being relaunched with a focus on making premium-quality fragrance more accessible. Arabiyat Sugar, meanwhile, continues to build on its gourmand identity with a new range of fragrances that explore the category beyond traditionally sweet compositions. Arabiyat Skinz – the new skincare brand being launched at Beautyworld Dubai – explores an indulgent and fun approach to self-care.

Ahead of this year’s exhibition, we caught up with Mustafa Firoz, Managing Director of My Perfumes Group, to discuss how its fragrance brands are evolving, what consumers are looking for today and the ideas influencing the products it brings to market.

My Perfumes has several product developments under way. What are you bringing to the market this year?

This year is an important one for our portfolio. We are introducing Arabiyat Skinz, our new skincare brand, relaunching mpf and continuing to expand Arabiyat Prestige and Arabiyat Sugar.

Each has a different proposition. Arabiyat Prestige sits at the more elevated end of our fragrance portfolio, while mpf is focused on making premium-quality fragrance more accessible. Arabiyat Sugar is growing beyond fragrance into a wider beauty offering, and Arabiyat Skinz takes us into skincare. What connects them is our focus on the quality of the product and the overall consumer experience.

What can consumers expect from the next generation of Arabiyat Prestige?

We are taking Arabiyat Prestige to a different level, with greater emphasis on the sophistication of the formulations, the quality of ingredients and the presentation.

The fragrances explore more whimsical, eclectic and unexpected compositions, including combinations that consumers may not have encountered before. We work with leading fragrance houses and suppliers to achieve that.

The packaging is equally important. The bottle, box and unboxing experience are all part of how the consumer encounters the fragrance. We want it to feel special from the moment they see it.

At the same time, you are relaunching mpf. How will the new range be positioned?

The idea behind mpf is that a good fragrance experience should not necessarily come with a very high price tag.

We are relaunching the brand with a greater focus on both the fragrances and their presentation. The product has to deliver, the packaging has to feel premium and consumers should feel they are getting more than they expected for the price.

Fragrance is also becoming something people choose based on their mood, the occasion or their personality, rather than something they reserve for special occasions. Making it more accessible gives consumers the freedom to experiment and build their own fragrance wardrobes.

Arabiyat Sugar was a major launch for the group last year. Where are you taking the brand next?

We are introducing a new range of fragrances while also extending Arabiyat Sugar into skin and hair rituals.

We see Sugar as more than a single fragrance collection. Gourmand creates a strong emotional connection, and there is an opportunity to carry that experience into other parts of a consumer’s beauty routine.

Sugar was launched as a step beyond the sweet. Building on the gourmand, we introduced a palette with woods, spices, florals, musks and darker notes, creating fragrances that can feel more sophisticated and sensual. The new sugar variants introduce an eclectic array of yummy fragrances that evoke a whole spectrum of warm memories.

You are also making your skincare debut with Arabiyat Skinz. What is the concept behind it?

We saw an opportunity between highly aspirational premium skincare and conventional mass-market products. Arabiyat Skinz is designed to occupy that space by combining modern skincare production standards with a premium product experience at an accessible level.

Visually, we also wanted to do something different. Skincare is often presented through very clinical design, while Skinz is colourful, playful and indulgent looking. It has personality, but underneath that is a serious commitment to product quality.

With such different product lines, how do you ensure each brand has a clear identity?

They address different consumer needs. Arabiyat Prestige gives us room to explore a more elevated fragrance experience. mpf makes premium-quality fragrance accessible to a broader audience. Arabiyat Sugar has a distinctive gourmand identity that can extend into other beauty categories, while Arabiyat Skinz brings a new personality to accessible premium skincare.

The objective is not to make every brand look or feel the same, but to ensure consumers do not feel they are compromising on the experience.

What do you want visitors at Beautyworld to take away from the My Perfumes portfolio this year?

I want them to see how much the portfolio has evolved — from the formulations and product quality to the design and attention to detail.

We are thinking beyond individual products and looking at how each brand can build its own identity and experience. Ultimately, we want to show that quality and affordability, heritage and modernity, and beauty and personality can exist together as we take these brands to a wider global audience.