Mussafah Toastmasters Club Hosts Open House on November 10

Mussafah Toastmasters Club, a 13-year-old club affiliated with the renowned US-based non-profit organisation Toastmasters International, is excited to announce an open house event.









In celebration of Toastmasters International’s 100th anniversary, the company is thrilled about the Open House, which aims to attract new members, who can bring fresh energy, and perspectives which enhance the learning journey of the members and the club. “Mussafah Toastmasters provides a supportive and positive environment where members have the opportunity to develop their communication and leadership skills”. “This initiative is designed to foster personal growth and development, contributing to overall success,” said Younus Hussain, the club president.

Over the past decade, Mussafah Toastmasters has successfully transformed individuals from diverse professional backgrounds into confident communicators and effective leaders. The club has proudly maintained a president-distinguished status for the past six years, reflecting its high performance. During the Open House event, you will witness first-hand how the meetings are conducted. Guests can see how the members deliver speeches, participate in impromptu speaking, and receive constructive evaluations.

The open house will take place on Sunday, November 10 from 3 pm to 5 pm at the auditorium facility of Dunes International School, Mussafah Shabia-9, Abu Dhabi. Senior Toastmasters will lead the event, showcasing the values and real experiences that makes the platform so impactful.