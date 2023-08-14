Musical Journey Beyond Borders

Embark on a musical journey with Usman Ali Raees, where his melodious voice bridges cultures and genres

By Ghazalatikki Zaman and Tabassum Vally Published: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 3:01 PM

Usman Ali Raees has a rich heritage and background in music. Trained by his renowned father, who is an accomplished violinist, Raees is gifted with a voice that can be adapted to any form of singing. Raees has written and composed many pop songs which have not only been popular in Pakistan but have also been popular across borders, including the UAE.

Raees’s singing prowess extends beyond pop songs; he relishes performing a diverse repertoire that includes pop, traditional, and retro tunes. His musical versatility has graced stages worldwide, spanning countries like Turkey, China, and Russia.

Raees, however, speaks with great fondness of his performances in the UAE. “My experiences in Dubai have been amazing. I feel that UAE provides an excellent platform for young artists and new talent. The multi-cultural environment is conducive to promoting art and culture. The audience is receptive and very appreciative, and it is delightful to perform before them.”

Raees recently performed at the event hosted by Midland doctors in Dubai. This was a charity event, a cause very close to Raees’s heart enthralled the audience with modern and retro songs, and indeed the evening was a memorable one and much talked about amongst the music lovers in Dubai.

Raees thinks that although the world is seeing a change in the music industry as pop music is gaining popularity, classical music and songs will always be appreciated and enjoyed. The revival of old ghazals and film songs is very much a part of today’s world of music.

“I can’t thank Dubai enough for all the love and publicity I have received here,” Raees concludes.