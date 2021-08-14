Music masters

The 10 musicians from Pakistan, both emerging and established, to watch out for

Pakistan’s music scene is thriving, having undergone a facelift with shows such as Coke Studio. Up–and-coming artists have now found a platform to make their soulful voices heard. From alternative to R&B and indie to ghazal, there’s a whole kaleidoscope of musical acts that are changing the face of Pakistani music.

Here’s taking a look at some budding and established artists/bands bursting with pizzazz.

E Sharp

Formed in Karachi, Pakistan, E Sharp is a rock band that blossomed in the city’s underground music scene, before rising to fame with Pepsi’s Battle of the Bands. The band comprises members Ahmed Zawar, Anwaar Ahmed, Qumber Kazmi and Rajil Anthony. Their music strikes a chord with the youth and will captivate all those who love great alternative rock.

The Tamashbeens

The indie band consisting of a quartet of stalwarts from Lahore, namely Jamal Abbas, Ali Hassnain, Talaal Khan and Shehenshah Bukhari, rose to prominence with their song Koi Toh Miley Ga. The childhood friends turned bandmates mainly focus on acoustic Indie, with heavy inspiration from western artists. Their songs Lighter Machis and Duniya Re are chartbusters that merit to be played on loop.

Janoobi Khargosh

Janoobi Khargosh is a synth pop band spearheaded by Waleed Ahmed. Waleed self-produced and composed his 2014 album Billi Khamba Aur Urantashtari entirely on his own. He began his musical career in death metal band Dionysus, then decided to make indie music with Urdu lyrics under a new name. The artist, who lives in Karachi, released a new album, Survivors, in autumn 2019. The album’s inspiration comes from the 90s music scene, particularly the rock band Vital Signs.

Natasha Noorani

Singer, songwriter, ethnomusicologist, and co-founder of Lahore Music Meet (LMM), Natasha Noorani is a name to look out for. She recently released the album Ronaq that channels a new-wave pop. She was one of 10 artists selected for the 2019 Goethe Talents Programme in Germany. One of the music acts that put her in the spotlight has been Apocolypse How?, from her debut album Munaasib. The video features her singing the haunting neo-soul/indie rock tune against a backdrop of Lahore’s sunset.

Khumariyaan

The folk-instrumental band from Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have played their Pashto tracks across Pakistan, Kenya and the UK. With Farhan Ali Bogra on the rabab, Hammad Baig on the keyboard, Sparlay Rawail on lead guitar, Aamer Shafiq on rhythm guitar and Shiraz Khan on percussion, the band is a wizard of instrumental tunes. While Khumariyaan may have flirted with mainstream music in the recent past, at their heart they will always be indie.

Laqeer Ke Faqeer

Comprising of a husband-wife duo which made their debut in the music industry with the single Mithu Donda, Laqeer Ke Faqeer have left quite an impression on the audience. Their first song, for which they collaborated with EDM giants SomeWhatSuper, has been praised for its in-depth lyrics and storytelling.

Lyari Underground

Hailing from Karachi’s Lyari district, Lyari Underground raps about the injustices in their community. The group comprising of Danger Baloch, Abood Baloch and Slipknot Denna, cut its teeth on Coke Studio (Rap Hai Saara) in 2018. The band maintains that it draws inspiration from the late rapper Tupac Shakur who had grown up in a very similar environment to theirs — riddled with poverty, violence, unemployment. If rap is your jam, this ensemble will definitely not disappoint you with lyrics that highlight stark reality.

The All Girl Band (TAG)

The All Girl Band (TAG) broke out on the music scene in 2016 and took Pakistan by storm with its soulful tunes. Made up of lead vocalist and guitarist Anna Salman, violinist Amal Nadeem, tabla player Sumera Waris, drummer Mishal Faheem and sitar player Shazrah, TAG has over 1 million views on YouTube. Its female line-up stands out in an often male-dominated music industry. The girl group created ripples earlier this year with their single Mera Nahi Hai, which is all about fighting against the odds.

Abdullah Siddiqui

The singer shot to fame in Pakistan with his hit EDM single Resistance. The 18-year old debuted the song on the TV show Nescafé Basement, which has had more than three million views. A native of Lahore, he began producing English-language electronic music at the age of 11 and started releasing it as an independent artist when he was 16. Siddiqui, who released his first album Metannoya in 2019, recently announced a new collaboration, Amrit, with singer Meesha Shafi.

Bayaan

Bayaan won over music lovers with strong performances during the third season of Pepsi Battle of the Bands. The band not only proved themselves to the judges but also to the rest of the world. Originality, devotion and expression through music has been the band’s ethos, with hits like Nahi Milta and Farda proving to be crowd pleasers. It comprises of six members — guitarists Muqueet Shahzad and Shahrukh Aslam; lead vocalist Asfar Hussain; Haider Abbas on bass and Mansoor Lashari on drums. Their hard-hitting lyrics with soft music and vocals have earned them success.