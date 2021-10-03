Moving towards a golden future
The country is working hard to boost up its economy with gold mining
Since the early twentieth century, gold resources have piqued prospecting attention in Uganda. Nonetheless, there was no large-scale gold mining and very limited medium-scale gold mining in the past, leaving gold extraction to artisanal miners.
Within the ‘Uganda Vision 2040,' the government has identified mining as a key industry. A new Mining and Minerals Act (2019) has been approved, as well as a revised Mining and Minerals Policy (2018). Placing emphasis on the development of an industrial mining sector, the formalisation of artisanal and small-scale mining is encouraged. In light of this, and a rise in the international price of gold, national elites and foreign interests have turned their attention to gold's productive potential.
In 2017, the first industrial ‘African Gold Refinery' opened in Entebbe backed by Belgian gold mogul Alain Goetz. A ‘gold boom' has resulted from refined exports, with gold being the top foreign exchange earner in 2019. However, an estimated 90 per cent of refined ore is produced outside of the nation.
Due to the lack of large-scale multinational mining corporations, the gold sector attracts smaller investors, both Ugandans and foreign (Ethiopia, Kenya, South Africa, India, Russia, Australia, UK, and China). Along with gold mining investors, there is a thriving Artisanal and Small-Scale Gold Mining (ASGM) industry in the southwest (Kigezi, Buhweju), west (Kanungu), center (Mubende), east (Busia, Namiringo), and northeast (Busia, Namiringo) (Karamoja). The majority of ASGM gold extraction is alluvial, with some manual hard rock mining.
According to the study, Uganda exported 2,470 kg of refined gold in May, up from 1,180 kg in April, the highest amount in three years. Uganda's gold exports peaked in June 2017, when the country exported $120 million worth of gold, mostly from small-scale wildcat miners. The majority of Uganda's gold is sold to the Middle East, mostly to the UAE. The increase in Uganda's gold exports can be linked to gold's safe haven appeal among investors, who saw investing in the yellow metal as a safer alternative than holding currencies during the coronavirus outbreak. Common uses of gold from the mining sector is on gold bullion, followed by jewellery and electronics, particularly for use in computers.
Uganda has recently constructed three additional gold refineries, boosting the country's processing capacity and allowing Uganda to gradually establish itself as a regional gold trade centre. The gold for the four refineries comes from surrounding nations including the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Uganda's Central Bank stated in March that the country transported $1.25 billion in gold in 2019, more than double the $514.8 million it exported in the year 2018.
-
Supplements
A fresh perspective
Building robust industries with state-of-the-art innovations READ MORE
-
Supplements
Drilling into new ventures
The government is actively working to accelerate growth in the oil... READ MORE
-
Supplements
Keeping Pace with Technology
Through Business Process Outsourcing and Innovation the country aims... READ MORE
-
Supplements
Profitable Agro-business
With aggressive development plans in place, Uganda’s... READ MORE
-
Weather
Cyclone Shaheen: Missing child found dead in Oman
The tropical cyclone bore down on Oman on Sunday, prompting... READ MORE
-
Weather
Cyclone Shaheen: Residents not to visit beaches,...
Weather effects include heavy rains, flooded valleys, high waves and ... READ MORE
-
Legal View
UAE: Can I share a hotel room with my girlfriend?
The government announced reforms in personal laws in 2020 READ MORE
-
Education
Cyclone Shaheen: Some UAE schools shift to...
Ajman authorities have announced that in-person classes will be... READ MORE
News
UAE: 4 killed in plane crash while on duty
2 October 2021
Legal View
UAE: Can I share a hotel room with my girlfriend?
3 October 2021
Rest of Asia
Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif dies at 66
2 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony