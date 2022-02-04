MOVING TO THE UK IS EASIER THAN EVER

Amit Prasanna FCA, Chairman at Guardian Professional on the services offered by his company to individuals looking for permanent residency and citizenship by investment options

Guardian Professional specialises in permanent residency and citizenship by investment programmes, fiduciary services, tax planning, company formation licensing for fintech and gaming tax, compliance, HR, banking and financial services. Our aim is to provide our clients with high-calibre, be-spoke solutions and outstanding services, all delivered by a knowledgeable team of experts.

In recent years, many countries have launched residency and citizenship by investment programmes in order to attract foreign investors to invest in their country. Investments options includes real estate, government bonds/funds, business, banking, etc. There are many countries that offer residency and citizenship by investment programmes such as the UK, US, Portugal, Malta, Greece, Cyprus, Turkey, Vanuatu, Antigua, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and St. Lucia.

Why are more and more people choosing the UK?

The UK has always been one of the most attractive Residency by Investment destinations in the world. Now, we at Guardian have made it easier than ever for people to move to the UK. Some of the key reasons people are choosing to move to the UK include security, stable government, easy business and banking, advanced medical facilities and a world-renowned education infrastructure for children.

Its principal city, London has accumulated a few accolades over the years, a key one being its status as a global leader in banking and finance. The city of London, famously known as the ‘Square Mile’, has over 500 financial institutions from all over the world. The city is equally a hub for trailblazing start-ups.

Whether you are an investor or an entrepreneur, you will find London brimming with an abundance of unique business opportunities.

But its not all work and no play. Indeed, London is home to some of the world’s most celebrated designers and iconic department stores. Visit Bond street for bespoke high-end jewellery pieces or head to Harrods for a luxurious shopping spree where you can buy anything from high fashion to property.

The city is also an eclectic melting pot of thousands of theatre and musical performances, film screenings, art and culture exhibitions and much more.

But it’s not just the UK’s business opportunities, shopping razzmatazz and art scene that attracts people. The country also has the lofty distinction of being home to some of the world’s most prestigious universities that attract some of the best students and teachers from around the world.

Lastly, the UK’s excellent healthcare system —the NHS — is publicly funded, and residents are entitled to free healthcare under it.

So, when people are in the fortunate position of being able to choose their residency, it is no surprise that the UK consistently comes out on top.

We, at Guardian Professional, are a highly experienced team of industry experts to advise our clients on various citizenship and residency by investment schemes. We offer programmes across the world including citizenship in the Caribbean, Vanuatu and Turkey, and residency in the EU. We offer fast and efficient solutions to clients.

We take pains to understand our clients’ unique circumstances and aspirations and provide bespoke solutions.

Once the application process starts, we are meticulous in carrying out the oft-extensive paperwork, handholding the client through the entire process. Information is readily shared in real time and there are no surprises along the way.

Acquiring a second residency/citizenship is a big decision and our aim is to use our deep industry knowledge and experience to provide our clients with the best possible options for them and their families — not only which programme to apply for, but also what investment routes to take and how to maximise an investment’s potential in the long run.

Contact us at enquiry@guardian.pro / www.guardian.pro