More than bricks and mortar: Why people remain at the heart of Al Yasat

Walk through Al Yasat Private School and there is an unmistakable sense of excitement, pride and community in the air.

With Emirati students making up more than 90 per cent of its student body, national identity is woven naturally into school life, visible in its surroundings, values and relationships.

This year, Al Yasat opened its doors to the highest enrolment in its history, following significant investment across its Abu Dhabi campus. Classrooms have been refreshed, shared learning areas reimagined and staff spaces upgraded, with attention paid to even the smallest details.

Yet spend a little time on campus and it becomes clear the story is about more than new spaces. It is about the people who bring them to life.

There is an ease and familiarity that suggests a community where people genuinely know and respect one another. That culture is also reflected in results. For the past four years, 100 per cent of Al Yasat graduates have secured university acceptance, with more than 90 per cent receiving full scholarships.

For Principal Scott Carnochan, the people remain at the heart of that success. "We want our students and teachers to walk into spaces that inspire them and support great learning,” Carnochan said. “But buildings on their own do not make a great school. It is the people within them who do."

He says visitors often notice the same thing. "They notice the relationships between our students and teachers and the way our staff care for one another," he said. "That sense of belonging is something you cannot create simply by renovating a building."

As Al Yasat continues to grow, its campus will evolve. But behind the new spaces and record enrolment is a culture built on relationships, trust and shared identity.

The buildings provide the setting, but it is the people who make Al Yasat a community.

Visit: www.alyasat-school.com