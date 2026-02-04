MJ Développement: Crafting sustainable luxury living and investment opportunities in Mauritius

Founded in 2007 by childhood friends Michaël Ruel and Jean Etchepareborde, MJ Développement has grown from a boutique French developer into one of the most influential players in Mauritius’ premium real estate and hospitality sector. Established on the island in 2014, the group was drawn by Mauritius’ strong cultural ties with France, its bilingual environment, and a secure framework that allows foreign buyers to acquire property with full ownership.

The group’s first Mauritian development, Marguery Villas in Rivière Noire, set the tone: 41 luxury pool villas sold entirely to international buyers. Yet MJ Développement’s ambition extended beyond traditional residential schemes. Inspired by the French “tourism residence” model, the founders envisioned a holistic approach combining ownership, rental management, and hotel-grade services. This vision led to the creation of MJ Holidays, the group’s hospitality arm, which today operates with a workforce that is 98% Mauritian, an illustration of its commitment to local expertise and employment.

One of the group’s flagship achievements is Legend Hill, perched on La Tourelle mountain above Rivière Noire. Completed after five years of construction, the development blends refined architecture with boutique-hotel services, operated through a dedicated structure in partnership with leading hospitality professionals. “Legend Hill embodies the full vision imagined by our founders: exceptional real estate combined with true hospitality,” explains Gaëlle Le Gousse, Chief Operating Officer. The project also stands out for its culinary ambition, with a restaurant concept developed alongside a three-Michelin-starred chef.

Looking ahead, sustainability and innovation are at the heart of MJ Développement’s strategy, most notably through the Ekô Savannah project in Tamarin. Set within a preserved natural landscape at the foot of La Tourelle, Ekô Savannah is conceived as a private residential resort that reflects the group’s fully integrated model, combining construction, promotion, and long-term operational management. Contemporary villas are designed to blend seamlessly into their environment, with natural ventilation, solar energy solutions, and recycled water irrigation aiming to make the development almost energy independent, supported by partnerships with local photovoltaic providers.

Beyond architecture, Ekô Savannah introduces a complete lifestyle ecosystem curated by MJ Holidays, the group’s hospitality subsidiary. By managing rentals and services in-house, MJ Développement ensures consistent quality, optimised performance, and a refined resident experience. Concierge services, wellness facilities, dining venues, and work-friendly spaces cater equally to holidaymakers, digital nomads, and long-term residents. “Our objective is not just to build homes, but to create genuine living environments where residents feel connected, to nature and to the local community,” says Gaëlle Le Gousse.

Mauritius’ stable political climate, favourable tax regime, and high quality of life continue to attract investors from Europe, Africa, and increasingly the Gulf. According to Sacha Descroizilles, Head of Sales, buyer profiles have evolved: “We now see more families and entrepreneurs relocating permanently, using real estate as their gateway to life and business in Mauritius.”

With projects such as Ekô Savannah, MJ Développement reinforces its long-term commitment to Mauritius, delivering sustainable luxury, fostering local talent, and contributing to the island’s economic and social development, while staying true to its enduring philosophy: Feel at Home.

