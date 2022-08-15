Mission Vision: 32 Years of Success

With best-in-class eyewear solutions the specialist is the one-stop shop for all your needs

Published: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 12:00 AM

A legacy of 32 years catering to over half a million customers. We have been synonymous with classy and luxurious product ranges ever since we established our first store at Hamdan St in Abu Dhabi. We have ceaselessly delivered the next level of eye care. Majestic Optics has offered a diverse portfolio spanning over 100 global brands, and over the years has built an honourable reputation with cutting-edge technology and a dedicated service ethic. The faith and trust placed on us by our customers has helped us grow to a total of 10 branches, nine in and around Abu Dhabi and one in Kannur, Kerala.

Our Mission is to protect your vision

Majestic has gone forward with a dedication to the institutional mission which has touched many lives.

Mission: Creating a sharper world by protecting your greatest asset; your vision

With an extensive range of fashionable and specialist products from globally adored brands we have provided comprehensive solutions to people of all ages and tastes. Our optical shops not only provide you with great-looking eyewear at great prices, but we also have certified and trained opticians who can help you with your needs. Our team of experts will always be there to provide you with the best advice and help you make your own choice.

We have meticulously formulated a quality policy that we adhere to at every phase of product curation and service.

Quality Policy: Every product undergoes three levels of expert testing and our stylists ensure the highest level of customer satisfaction by providing top-notch quality in fashion and utility of all optical products

We adopt the latest in eyecare technology for your eye examinations, provide unique services to assess the health of your eyes and offer a wide range of premium frames, prescription lenses and accessories in friendly, accessible practices at nine locations spread across Abu Dhabi. Visual excellence, outstanding service and great style for the whole family are brought to you by a group of trained and qualified professionals who care.

Our success over the years can be attributed to our loyal commitment to our customers. Whether you’re shopping with us for the first time or are a valued repeat customer, we’re here to make your shopping experience as easy, reliable and especially fun as possible. But equally as important to us is that you are comfortable and confident in shopping with us. You can always reach out to our professional customer service department online or, for a more personal experience, by telephone.

If you're still wondering what else sets us apart, it's our signature trio of perks that you will enjoy every time you walk in, and choose from our vast collection.

— rhonita@khaleejtimes.com