Mirasi Group drives Mauritius’ urban transformation through visionary real estate investments

Mirasi Group is emerging as one of the Indian Ocean region’s most dynamic real estate and investment platforms, leveraging a 40-year entrepreneurial legacy to shape the future of Mauritius and Madagascar. Guided by Deputy CEO Yohan Ismael, the Group focuses on mixed-use development, retail management, and long-term investment strategies that create modern, future-ready urban environments.

Rooted in strong governance and family values, Mirasi Group blends local expertise with international partnerships to deliver projects that enhance community life and accelerate national development. “Our vision is to build destinations where people can live, work, unwind, and connect,” says Ismael. “Every development must create value not just for investors, but for the communities around it.”

The group’s flagship property, La City Trianon, is undergoing a major transformation into a next-generation lifestyle hub combining retail, entertainment, wellness, dining, workspaces, and hospitality. A new Marriott-affiliated business hotel will further strengthen Trianon’s position as a central business district, attracting regional travellers and boosting weekday and weekend activity.

In residential development, Mirasi Group is setting new benchmarks through projects such as OryView Residence, a premium VEFA apartment development reflecting the island’s rising demand for modern, secure, and amenity-rich living. Additional villas and residential communities are in the pipeline, alongside long-term plans for a collection of eco-luxury resorts designed to elevate Mauritius’ tourism offering.

Mirasi Group is also strengthening its presence in Madagascar through landmark projects such as Mirasi Tower in Antananarivo, while preparing a structured expansion into East Africa via Mauritius as a strategic hub.

For Gulf-based investors, Mauritius presents strong potential through its stability, connectivity, and role as a gateway to Africa. “We welcome partnerships with investors who share our belief in the region’s long-term growth,” adds Ismael. “Together, we can build sustainable, high-impact destinations that define the next chapter of development across the Indian Ocean.”