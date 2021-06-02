Milk the benefits

Put leftover milk to good use, with these easy-to-make dishes

Cheese: If you are a cheese lover, one of the easiest dishes to make from milk is this. From Mozzarella, Parmesan, Cheddar, Feta, Gouda, Swiss. there are ample opportunities to put the milk to the best use.

Béchamel: Béchamel is a standard white sauce and is renowned to be one of the five mother sauces of classical cuisine. That means it's the starting point for making other sauces, which are called "small sauces". Béchamel is by far the easiest of the mother sauces to make.

Soup: Soups taste the best when made with milk. Some of the gourmet soups you can make at home fuss-free are Cream of Crab, Squash and Apple, Gingerbread, Cream of Turkey and Wildrice and Creamcrock Pot Chicken Noodles. Milk also make the soups creamier.

Cake: Mastering a great cake cannot happen with milk products, be it milk or evaporated milk. The 'superfood' adds richness and creaminess to the texture, besides hydrate the dry ingredients. Try your hands on the classic Chocolate Ganache, luscious Tres Leches, contemporary Cinnamon Coffee and layered cakes for kids.

Milkshake: No shake can be made without milk, period! As summer is around, whip up some magic in the kitchen for the whole family with flavours ranging from salted caramel, cherry vanilla, mint chocolate, peanut butter, strawberry shortcake, banana cream.