- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Milk the benefits
Put leftover milk to good use, with these easy-to-make dishes
Cheese: If you are a cheese lover, one of the easiest dishes to make from milk is this. From Mozzarella, Parmesan, Cheddar, Feta, Gouda, Swiss. there are ample opportunities to put the milk to the best use.
Béchamel: Béchamel is a standard white sauce and is renowned to be one of the five mother sauces of classical cuisine. That means it's the starting point for making other sauces, which are called "small sauces". Béchamel is by far the easiest of the mother sauces to make.
Soup: Soups taste the best when made with milk. Some of the gourmet soups you can make at home fuss-free are Cream of Crab, Squash and Apple, Gingerbread, Cream of Turkey and Wildrice and Creamcrock Pot Chicken Noodles. Milk also make the soups creamier.
Cake: Mastering a great cake cannot happen with milk products, be it milk or evaporated milk. The 'superfood' adds richness and creaminess to the texture, besides hydrate the dry ingredients. Try your hands on the classic Chocolate Ganache, luscious Tres Leches, contemporary Cinnamon Coffee and layered cakes for kids.
Milkshake: No shake can be made without milk, period! As summer is around, whip up some magic in the kitchen for the whole family with flavours ranging from salted caramel, cherry vanilla, mint chocolate, peanut butter, strawberry shortcake, banana cream.
-
Supplements
Milk the benefits
Put leftover milk to good use, with these easy-to-make dishes READ MORE
-
Supplements
It's raining milk
Did you think only cow milk is beneficial? Here's a list of other... READ MORE
-
Supplements
Sheer nutrition in your hands
Celebrate the nutrient-rich drink that is a staple in every cuisine... READ MORE
-
Supplements
The wonderful world of milk
Lina Shibib, Clinical Nutritionist at Medcare Hospitals and Medical... READ MORE
-
News
Top 3 violations in Dubai Metro, tram coaches
856 violations were for accessing or sitting in areas designated for... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Vitamin D deficiency could cause severe Covid-19...
More than 70 per cent of the UAE population has the deficiency. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 2,154 cases, 2,110 recoveries, 2...
The new cases were detected through 218,977 additional tests. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 3-month midday break for outdoor workers...
The decision will go into effect starting June 15. READ MORE