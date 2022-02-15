Message on National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan,President,Republic of Türkiye

We are delighted to launch a new chapter in Türkiye-UAE relations with the visit of my brother His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to Ankara on November 24, 2021.

I believe that Türkiye and the UAE together can contribute to the regional peace, stability and prosperity. Our areas of cooperation, culture and traditional values provide us with considerable opportunity. Our efforts to strengthen bilateral ties would also contribute to global stability.

As Türkiye, we do not separate the security and stability of the UAE and our other brothers in the Gulf region from the security and stability of our own country. We believe wholeheartedly in the importance of deepening our cooperation in this context in the future.

My visit to the UAE demonstrates the importance we attach to the friendship between the two countries. This visit will also allow us to further our cooperation. In addition to energy, health, agriculture, logistics, infrastructure, finance, tourism, we aim to advance cooperation between Türkiye and the UAE on climate change, water and food security as well.

I am glad to be embarking on another 50 years of our friendship and brotherhood on the basis of common interests, mutual respect and trust with the UAE, which has marked the 50th anniversary of its foundation. On behalf of our nation, I extend my greetings and best wishes to the brotherly people of the UAE.