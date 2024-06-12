Message from the Ambassador of Philippine to the UAE

Alfonso A. Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE

Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 10:46 AM

On the occasion of the 126th Philippine Independence Day, celebrate the enduring spirit of Kalayaan, Kinabukasan, Kasaysayan.”

Our million-strong kababayan (compatriots) in the UAE join the Filipino nation all over the world in celebrating the 126th anniversary of Philippine Independence, themed “Kalayaan, Kinabukasan, Kasaysayan” (“Freedom, Future, History”).

This year’s celebration is especially momentous, as we also mark the 50th anniversary of Philippines- UAE diplomatic relations.

The strong people-to-people ties between Filipinos and Emiratis have always been the cornerstone of the robust and ever-growing partnership between the Philippines and the UAE. It is every Filipino’s pride and joy to see this fraternal relationship between our two countries reached its highest point since the beginning of our diplomatic relations – a friendship that has grown in breadth and depth over the years and is continuously maturing and evolving.

On countless occasions, the wise leadership of the UAE has shown how it values the Philippines and the positive contributions of Filipinos in this country since its founding by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and all the Emirates’ rulers. Earlier this month, the Philippines was among those visited by Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan during his tour of Asian states. More recently, Filipinos were honoured as Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister for Tolerance, graced one of the Independence Day celebrations in Dubai led by our community. Hence, this dual celebration strongly resonates with all our kababayan. While here in the UAE, every Filipino continues to enjoy, uphold, and live with the proud legacy of freedom and independence fought and paid for by our heroes and forebears. As our community thrives in this land that is open, inclusive, and tolerant, and for most of us, embraced as our second home, let us all look towards the future with optimism, armed with lessons from history and together carry our full sense of responsibility for our motherland.

Mabuhay ang Pilipinas at UAE!