Meeting Botswana's energy needs and regional demand

As Botswana accelerates its drive towards economic diversification and industrial expansion, energy security is a central pillar of its long-term vision. At the forefront of this transformation is Jindal Power, whose investments are helping unlock the country's vast natural resources while building the infrastructure needed for sustained growth. Putting this in simple terms is Neeraj Saxena, the company's country director and project head in Botswana, who says: "Coal has not always been fully valued in the West, but in Botswana it is a strategic natural resource. The country has around 200 billion tonnes of coal reserves, enough to support generations of development."

Central to this effort is the delivery of reliable, affordable electricity. "Reliable energy infrastructure is essential for Botswana's development. The priority is to ensure a stable power supply for the country, with any surplus available for export," Saxena notes. "Affordable and dependable electricity will help attract investment in SMEs and MSMEs, especially given Botswana's young and well-educated population."

Jindal's project is not only about power generation — it is catalysing a broader industrial ecosystem. Thousands of jobs have already been created, while local businesses are benefiting from substantial procurement opportunities. At the same time, the company is positioning Botswana as a regional energy hub. "There is strong demand for reliable power across Botswana and the wider region, and 24/7 baseload energy — supported by modern, cleaner coal technologies remains essential," Saxena says. "While Botswana is often described as landlocked, we see it as 'land-linked'."

Importantly, Jindal Power is also advancing a balanced and responsible approach to energy. "The UK, the US, Europe, India and China all relied on coal during their industrial growth. For many African nations, that development phase is still ahead, and the focus should be on using coal responsibly, efficiently and with cleaner technologies," Saxena emphasises. "Our project is designed to operate about 20 per cent below World Bank emission guidelines, with a long-term goal of reducing emissions by up to 50 per cent," he notes, highlighting how sustainability and industrialisation can go hand in hand.

Innovation plays a role in this too. "To address evaporation losses, our engineering team designed a floating solar plant on top of the reservoir — the first of its kind in this context."

He concludes with an outlook for Botswana: "With land, water, manpower and power resources available, Botswana is well positioned to become an attractive investment destination. Jindal Power is proud to support this transformation journey, helping Botswana become energy-secure, efficient and self-sufficient."