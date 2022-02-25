Meet the Man ‘Behind the Scene’

Go-getter Harmeet Singh has truly chosen his profession well. Singh’s event fabrication company, ‘Behind the Scene Decor Cont. LLC’ has carved a name for itself by providing service par excellence for organising all kind of events.

Singh has earned a name for himself by successfully delivering a wide range of projects over the years. From corporate events to mall activations, exhibition stands to interior design projects, he has executed them all. That’s the reason advertisers and event organisers prefer to call him because they know he is the man who can get the job done in the given budget with perfection. Reaffirming this commitment, Singh says, “We are in the service business and my job is to ensure that events take place at the given time and bring utmost satisfaction to my clients.”

BTS’ range of services include digital printing, styro works, interior, exhibition stands, metal and event fabrications and last but not the least, signages. BTS can cater to all event installation needs. Supported by able manpower, expertise, technology and the acumen to stage events, BTS can smoothly take on any project from start to finish. The trust and confidence that BTS, as an organising entity, has earned in the market in the last few years is remarkable. “We are experts in customised fabrication with a specialisation in corporate events. We work with leading event and advertising agencies and leave no stone unturned in completing the job to the client’s satisfaction,” adds Singh, Managing Director, BTS.

“We do almost 90 per cent of the job in-house and opt for outsourcing only when required. But BTS takes full charge and believes in ‘sophisticated deliverance’”, he quips.

Being accessible to the client at all times during the project aids clients in making crucial decisions in a timely manner. This speaks volumes of what Team BTS have to offer to their valued customers in a decisive moment.

Singh has rich experience in dealing with event-managing tools such as audio-video content, customisation, screen and 3D printing, technical production, stage set-up as well as erecting the make-shift event premises. Though he hails from Delhi, he started his event-managing and production career from Bombay and in no time carved a niche for himself. “My client’s always say, I walked in as a supplier and very soon I made a special place in their hearts”, Singh quotes with pride. He’s also known for having one of the fastest turnaround times in the industry.

Singh’s quest for international exposure took him to Muscat, where he was an instant success story in no time. His formal career in the UAE begun in 2011, and since then there has been no looking back.

“Working with Wizcraft gave me the confidence boost to do big-ticket projects, and this was the reason that BTS came into being. A strong belief in detailed specification is also one of our highlights at BTS: passionately choreographing the event, ensuring quality production and an eye-catching advertising campaign.”

Innovation is part and parcel of BTS production — and this is core to their business strategy. “We love the dynamic nature of our work where no two days are the same” remarks Singh, pointing out that it involves customised fabrication, staging, digital printing and turn-key production.

Singh is an optimist when it comes to the UAE. “The UAE’s event industry is doing very well and is undoubtedly at the centre of the world.” He is all praise for the visionary leadership of the UAE, and hopes that Dubai and the UAE will stage many more international branding and promotion events in times to come. BTS also closely works on many government and charity promotion events across the UAE, and has earned kudos for its diligent work.

BTS is not just an event-staging company, but it has its hands on the artistic side as well. Singh says it is quite a tactful job to ensure a good combination of art and technical production. With an office and warehouse premises of 40,000 square feet, BTS is a success story.

Singh says he has expansion plans across the GCC, and his first outpost shall be Oman from where he moved into Dubai. Similarly, his company’s competitive edge is recognised because of its skills to execute tailor-made projects as per the client’s requirement.

Singh has a generous and nationalist heart, as he says that it’s time for expatriates to give back to their second home. He looks forward to closely working with the Emiratis as the UAE scales to new heights of success, and stage events that showcase the glory of the UAE. Personal knowledge, multi-tasking and market reputation makes Singh and his BTS a recognised and valued entity for events-management.