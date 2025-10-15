Meena Jewellers unveils stunning Wedding & Diwali 2025 Collection

This festive season, Meena Jewellers is set to make celebrations brighter than ever with the launch of its Wedding & Diwali 2025 Collection — a dazzling lineup that combines timeless elegance with modern style. From festive gatherings to grand weddings, this collection is designed for every moment that deserves sparkle and sophistication.

With over 30 years of trusted craftsmanship, Meena Jewellers continues to set the benchmark for quality, design, and customer delight in Dubai.

The Wedding & Diwali 2025/2026 Collection is hailed as one of the brand’s most special yet, bringing together a stunning array of signature daily wear and grand bridal pieces. Each creation is crafted with precision and care, reflecting the values and expertise that have defined Meena Jewellers for more than three decades.

Featuring iconic designs in gold, diamond, Polki, and colorstone, the collection captures the warmth and celebratory spirit of Diwali through exquisite detailing and artistry. Every piece is a testament to the brand’s commitment to elegance, quality, and timeless style.

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, continuing her long-standing association with the brand, shared her admiration for the new collection:

“Meena Jewellers’ collection is timeless and elegant. Every year, they manage to bring something new without losing their classic touch.”

Founded over 30 years ago in Dubai’s Meena Bazaar, Meena Jewellers has grown into one of the city’s most recognized jewellery destinations. Celebrated for its exceptional craftsmanship, lasting value, and relationships that span generations, the brand continues to inspire trust and admiration among its customers.

The Wedding & Diwali 2025/2026 Collection is now available at Meena Jewellers’ flagship stores in Meena Bazaar and Al Fahidi Street for a limited festive period — the perfect destination for gifting, celebrating, or adding a touch of sparkle to life’s special moments.

A rewarding festive season

To make the festive season even more rewarding, Meena Jewellers has launched a special campaign offering guaranteed luxury gifts with every purchase.

Shoppers can win exciting rewards, including the latest iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air, Samsung S25, Fold 7, gold bars, and more — adding an extra layer of excitement to every shopping experience.