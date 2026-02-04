MCB Group: Anchoring Mauritius as a financial gateway between Africa and the world

For nearly two centuries, MCB Group has been inseparable from the economic development of Mauritius. Founded 187 years ago, it is the country’s oldest bank and one of the longest-operating banks in continuous activity in the southern hemisphere. While its longevity is remarkable, what truly defines MCB today is its ability to reinvent itself in line with shifting global financial dynamics while remaining firmly anchored in its home market.

Over the past three decades, MCB has undergone a profound transformation. Once primarily a domestic commercial bank, it has evolved into a diversified financial group with growing regional and international reach. Domestically, it is the largest bank in Mauritius. Internationally, it has expanded steadily across the Indian Ocean and Africa, positioning itself as a key facilitator of trade, investment, and capital flows between Africa and the rest of the world.

This evolution has been supported by strong financial fundamentals. MCB today ranks among Africa’s top-tier banks, with a balance sheet of approximately $20 billion, equity of $2.3 billion, and profits of around $450 million in the most recent financial year. Its activities span wholesale banking, corporate and investment banking, and private banking, underpinned by disciplined risk management and a long-term strategic outlook.

MCB’s international footprint reflects a carefully sequenced expansion strategy. Subsidiaries in the Maldives, Seychelles, and Madagascar, along with joint ventures with Société Générale in Réunion and Mayotte, strengthened its regional presence in the Indian Ocean. More recently, the group has accelerated its engagement with mainland Africa, focusing on commercial and financial corridors linking Africa with Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. These corridors are increasingly important for sectors such as energy, infrastructure, logistics, and private equity, where cross-border financing expertise is critical.

Unlike institutions that approach Africa primarily through a risk lens, MCB positions itself as an African bank with an intimate understanding of the continent’s realities. Africa accounts for less than four per cent of global carbon emissions, yet approximately 600 million people still lack access to electricity. For MCB, this underscores the need for what it describes as responsible carbonisation: supporting economic development and energy access while gradually transitioning towards renewable sources.

As Thierry Hebraud, Chief Executive Officer of MCB Bank, explains: “Deeply rooted in Mauritius, our long-term commitment is to Africa and its transformation, supporting sustainable growth while connecting the continent to global financial flows.”

In practical terms, this means financing solar, geothermal, and hydroelectric projects, alongside investments that strengthen energy security and economic resilience. In Mauritius, the focus is firmly on decarbonisation, renewable energy, and climate resilience, aligning financial activity with national sustainability priorities. These initiatives are transparently reported through detailed sustainability disclosures, reinforcing accountability to stakeholders.

Mauritius’ emergence as a trusted international financial centre has been central to MCB’s regional ambitions. The country combines political stability, a strong legal and regulatory framework, and an investment-grade sovereign rating. Its extensive network of double taxation avoidance treaties, including agreements with India, China, and numerous African countries, has made it an attractive jurisdiction for structuring cross-border investments. Membership in the African Continental Free Trade Agreement further enhances its role as a gateway to the continent.

MCB leverages these advantages to facilitate commercial, investment, and payment flows across Africa. Rather than competing with global financial hubs, it positions Mauritius as a complementary centre. This is particularly evident in its relationship with Dubai. While Dubai offers scale, liquidity, and global connectivity, MCB provides deep expertise in sub-Saharan Africa, supported by offices in Nairobi, Johannesburg, Lagos, Dubai, and Paris. Together, these hubs allow the group to support clients across time zones and markets, reinforcing Mauritius’ relevance in global finance.

Digital transformation is another pillar of MCB’s strategy. The bank has prioritised the digitalisation of customer onboarding, including know-your-customer processes, to improve efficiency and client experience. However, the most significant focus is on payments. Efficient payment systems are essential for enabling intra-African trade and reducing transaction costs. MCB is therefore closely following initiatives such as Afreximbank’s Pan-African Payment and Settlement System, which aims to simplify and accelerate cross-border payments within Africa.

By matching payment flows across currencies and countries, such systems can reduce reliance on the US dollar, enhancing financial independence for African businesses. MCB is also exploring emerging technologies such as virtual assets, tokenisation, and stablecoins, with Mauritius serving as a regulated and credible platform for innovation. Throughout this digital journey, cybersecurity and operational resilience remain non-negotiable priorities.

As the largest bank in Mauritius, MCB continues to play a central role in supporting the domestic economy. It finances key sectors such as tourism, real estate, manufacturing, agro-industry, and education, while supporting small and medium-sized enterprises through dedicated platforms such as Punch. Historically, long-term financing to industries like textiles helped build Mauritius’ middle class. Today, MCB is extending this developmental role to fintech, innovation, and emerging industries.

Three years ago, the group launched a MUR 10 billion ESG financing envelope to support sustainable projects. The facility has since been fully utilised, and MCB is considering a substantial increase, reflecting strong demand for sustainable finance solutions. The underlying philosophy is clear: the bank’s success is inseparable from the success of Mauritius and the broader region.

Economic and financial ties between Mauritius and the UAE are also deepening. Dubai’s growing focus on sub-Saharan Africa aligns closely with MCB’s strategy. The group is expanding its presence at the Dubai International Financial Centre to scale operations and staffing, creating opportunities for collaboration with UAE-based investors, banks, fintech firms, and sovereign institutions.

Rooted in Mauritius yet outward-looking, MCB’s long-term commitment is firmly anchored in Africa’s transformation. By combining financial strength, digital innovation, and responsible banking, the group aims to support sustainable growth across the continent while reinforcing Mauritius’ position as a connected and credible international financial hub.