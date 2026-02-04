Mauritius reimagined: A premium island destination embracing experience, sustainability and connectivity

The Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) plays a central role in positioning Mauritius as a leading global tourism destination. Operating under the Ministry of Tourism, the Authority’s mandate includes promoting the island internationally, providing visitor information, conducting market research and advising government on tourism strategy.

Recently appointed Chairman, Mr Dinesh Burrenchobay, leads the organisation alongside Director Benoit Harter, as MTPA sharpens its focus on a more diversified and future-oriented tourism offering. “The MTPA is effectively our national tourism promotion agency, overseeing how Mauritius is presented to the world,” Burrenchobay explains.

While Mauritius is globally renowned for its beaches, MTPA is increasingly highlighting the island’s cultural richness, gastronomy, wellness, sports and eco-tourism. These elements reflect evolving traveller expectations, particularly post-pandemic, where experiences and sustainability matter more than ever. Burrenchobay wishes to move “from sustainable tourism to regenerative tourism”, ensuring tourism contributes positively to local communities.

The Middle East, especially the UAE, remains a strategic market. With direct flights of just six hours, a temperate climate during Gulf summers and world-class luxury resorts, Mauritius is well positioned to attract high-value travellers. MTPA maintains a strong presence at regional platforms such as the Arabian Travel Market.

Digital storytelling has also become central to destination branding. Campaigns such as Mauritius Now use digital platforms, which will be upgraded to showcase authentic experiences, while a broader brand positioning review is underway to ensure global perceptions align with reality.

With strong air connectivity, upcoming international events and a reputation for warmth and diversity, Mauritius continues to stand out. As Burrenchobay puts it, “On one island, we can combine the experience of several continents.”