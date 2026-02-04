Mauritius Freeport Development powers the island’s rise as a regional logistics gateway

Since its establishment in 1998, Mauritius Freeport Development (MFD) has played a central role in shaping the island’s logistics and distribution landscape. Conceived as part of the government’s ambition to create a new economic pillar through the Freeport model, MFD was entrusted with the largest share of Freeport land. From its original 25-hectare site, the group has expanded to five locations, now offering approximately 140,000 square metres of modern warehouse space.

MFD operates on two complementary pillars. As a Freeport developer, it delivers fully built, ready-to-use facilities that significantly reduce capital expenditure for clients. As a 3PL and supply chain specialist, through MFD Logistics, it provides end-to-end services including freight forwarding, customs clearance, transport, warehousing, order preparation and re-export solutions. “Everything is plug-and-work, allowing our customers to focus solely on sourcing and selling their products,” says Hans Herchenroder, Group Chief Commercial Officer of MFD Group.

This integrated model supports Mauritius’ ambition to act as a gateway between Africa, the Indian Ocean and Asia. Strategically located along major shipping lanes, the island benefits from deep-water port infrastructure complemented by private-sector investment. MFD’s operations enable companies to use Mauritius as a springboard into regional markets while benefiting from trade agreements and a stable business environment.

MFD Logistics acts as the operational engine behind this vision, with a strong emphasis on digitalisation, transparency and innovation. Advanced warehouse management systems ensure full traceability and real-time visibility across supply chains. “Our focus is on innovation, efficiency and clear communication, giving customers confidence and control over their logistics,” notes Guillaume Adam, General Manager of MFD Logistics.

Sustainability and resilience are also core priorities. From ammonia-based refrigeration and solar energy to flexible storage solutions and multimodal transport options, MFD is building a future-ready logistics platform. With growing networks in Eastern Africa and strong ties with Gulf partners, MFD is positioning Mauritius as a competitive, reliable and forward-looking regional logistics hub.