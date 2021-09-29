Matters of the heart

Prevention is better than cure. Medcare's cardiology department is fully equipped with state of the art diagnostic tools using the latest technology to provide an excellent cardiac service in the UAE

In our busy lives, it’s easy to slip into easy habits. Processed food wins over nutritious home-cooked meals. Long workdays make the couch more tempting than the gym. High blood pressure and high cholesterol become imminent threats as we juggle the demands of everyday life.

Habits that seem easy aren’t so easy on our hearts. This World Heart Day, Medcare is spreading awareness about the dangers of Cardiovascular Disease (CVD). Heart disease is the world’s leading cause of death, claiming 18.6 million lives each year. In the medical world, early detection and timely treatment make all the difference.

Medcare’s cardiology department specialises in the treatment of coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure, valvular heart disease, and other congenital heart defects. Our leading cardiologists and cardiac surgeons use state-of-the-art technology to deliver only the best treatment.

In most cases, patients have direct mobility and comfort after their surgery with procedures expertly performed under local anaesthesia.

Medcare Hospital Sharjah

located on King Faisal street, provides premium cardiac care:

24/7 cardiac emergency

Stress test | Treadmill test | ECO & ECG | CT Coronary angiography

The timely treatment gives patients the best chance at a successful recovery, so Medcare operates 24/7 emergency cardiac care with life-saving treatments.

Making quality care and treatment convenient and accessible to patients in Dubai and Sharjah, Medcare has a cutting-edge cardiology department in Medcare Hospital Al Safa in Dubai and Medcare Hospital Sharjah.

Medcare’s top tips for a healthy heart

- Keep an eye on your blood sugar and blood pressure.

- Try your best to limit or cut out tobacco and hard drinks.

- If you’re overweight or obese, work towards a healthy body weight.

- Don’t take things with a pinch of salt. Try to cut out high-sodium foods.

- Keep moving. Find an activity you enjoy and commit to moving regularly.

Prevention is always better than cure. But when life gets in the way, Medcare is here for you and your loved ones. At Medcare, we’ll treat you well.

Maintain a steady beat

Dr. Brajesh Mittal, Consultant Cardiologist, Medcare Hospital Al Safa Dubai, on how to keep your heart at optimum health

What are the up-to-date facilities at Medcare Dubai for cardiology treatment?

Medcare Hospital is a specialised and tertiary care centre for heart-related ailments — starting from prevention, outpatient treatment and tackling serious heart conditions efficiently by trained professionals and a Cardiac Catheterisation Lab with Critical Care Unit (CCU) support.

How can a heart attack be prevented?

Heart attacks can be prevented to a great extent by identifying and correcting the risk factors in a timely manner.

How does family history diagnose a patient’s condition?

A family history of heart attacks and other risk factors in the family like hypertension and diabetes mellitus can increase the chances of suffering from heart attacks two to three times. Particularly important is the history of premature coronary artery disease in the family — if a male member has suffered before 55 years of age and female before 65 years of age.

In the light of Covid-19, what are the precautions you would ask patients and the public to take?

Everybody should make all efforts to avoid getting Covid-19 —good immunity, wearing the mask, social distancing and taking the vaccination. This applies evenly to people with preexisting heart disease as well as those who are otherwise normal.

Does Covid-19 lead to any heart ailment and complications?

The Covid-19 infection can injure the heart muscle directly and also increase the chance of heart attacks by causing clotting disturbances. The already known patients carry a higher chance of these complications though the patients can also suffer from higher cardiovascular disease even otherwise healthy.

Top-quality heart care

Medcare Hospital Sharjah is equipped to offer the best services to any patient-in need. In conversation with Dr. Mohamed Fathi, Specialist Cardiologist

What preventive cardio treatments does Medcare Hospital Sharjah offer to its patients?

Cardiology is mainly based on prevention, as many of the cardiac problems can be stopped by early diagnosis and treatment. Many risk factors like hypertension, high cholesterol, and diabetes, when discovered early and managed properly and efficiently can lead to healthy hearts. By using different cardiac diagnostic modalities, accurate lab test results and the latest medications, we provide our patients' hearts the best care they deserve.

Your 24/7 emergency cardiac care — can you elaborate on the services it offers:

Our cardiac care is round the clock as we are always ready to manage all kinds of cardiac emergencies, like heart attacks, fatal cardiac rhythm problems, and acute heart failure. The utmost care is delivered through our highly efficient Coronary Care unit, where we follow the critical patient until they are safe and stable.

What are the up-to-date facilities at Medcare Sharjah for cardiology treatment?

In the cardiology department in Medcare Hospital Sharjah, we offer the highest quality of care to our patients’ hearts. State-of-the-art medical equipment like electrocardiogram (ECG), echocardiography, stress testing, Holter monitoring and ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, and the CT coronary angiography where we can view the coronary arteries without the invasive procedures of the angiogram.

In light of Covid-19, with job losses, stress levels have increased in the UAE. Is there a link between stress and heart blockages? How can this be prevented?

The Covid-19 pandemic had many drawbacks, that affected the population. Stress contributes to increasing the number of heart attacks, and even Covid-19 related cardiac problems like myocarditis can lead to weakness of the heart muscle and its failure. Vaccination and strict preventive measures against Covid-19 can help to reduce its burden, in addition to a proper healthy diet, with food rich in vitamins, minerals and omega-3, which can help to reduce the impact.

What other factors can lead to heart blockages especially among residents in the UAE?

Heart blockages are the number one killer all over the world and also it is prevalent in the UAE. It is related to the sedentary lifestyle and bad habits like fast food, smoking and lack of physical exercise. Thus a change of lifestyle and exercise can help to save many hearts.