Matilde Vicenzi: A century of Italian pastry excellence

Since 1905, the name Matilde Vicenzi has been synonymous with Italy’s fine pastry tradition, with its quality recognised as a benchmark in Italy and around the world for those seeking the authentic flavour and sweetness of Italian pastry.

The story of the Matilde Vicenzi brand is, above all, the story of a family. It began in 1905 with a small yet exquisite range of pastries — ladyfingers, amaretti and puff pastries — in San Giovanni Lupatoto, Verona, where the company’s headquarters remain today. Exceptional sweetness is born from deep passion — a passion passed down through generations of the Vicenzi family.

The expansion from an artisanal bakery into a small-scale industrial operation came quickly. Combining innovation with tradition, this family-run company has brought Italian pastry heritage to nearly 100 countries worldwide.

Today, the Vicenzi Group is a leading producer of premium pastries, assortments, shortbread and cookies, as well as service products for the restaurant and catering industries, ready-to-use courtesy and welcome biscuits, snack-size specialties, and vending solutions for convenient indulgence on the go.

A key pillar of the company’s philosophy is market presence through a strategic product mix and diversified distribution, spanning traditional supermarkets and gourmet food stores to hospitality, vending, bars, travel retail locations, and airports.

