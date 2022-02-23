Mastering The Language of Business

The University of Manchester opens admissions for part-time MSc in Financial Management for working professionals

They say that finance is the language of business and The University of Manchester has introduced the part-time MSc in Financial Management for eligible working professionals in the Middle East. This is the latest addition to the regional portfolio of part-time Master’s programmes — the University already offers three MBA options, in addition to specialist MSc degree in Educational Leadership in Practice. The new programme started in the Middle East in September 2021 and registration is already open for prospective candidates for the September 2022 intake.

Randa Bessiso, Middle East Director, The University of Manchester

"The part-time MSc in Financial Management helps strengthen our growing regional portfolio of business programmes for working professionals and complements our existing courses. Finance is the language of business and this specialist Master’s also offers all the benefits and convenience of the flexible learning format, which is especially appealing to working professionals in the region."

For professionals looking to develop their knowledge, skills and confidence to progress their careers, this course equips them with the financial management knowledge and skills sought by organisations worldwide. Candidates do not need to be finance specialists to take this course, although a strong interest in numbers and analytics is important. Students will learn about and understand the interplay between well-functioning financial markets and successful companies; how to apply a full range of financial techniques to real-life business situations; search and gather relevant financial information from multiple sources; and how to develop data-based solutions to complex and relevant business challenges, such as analysis of financial strategies, and selecting valuable investment projects.

Amedeo De Cesari, Course Director for MSc in Financial Management, said: “Business decision-making has become more complex over recent decades, owing to global, long-term phenomena such as globalisation, international trade and technological innovation. Financial managers need to rise to this challenge and equip themselves with rigorous knowledge and effective skills to make well-informed decisions and understand financial markets. The MSc in Financial Management aims to offer the ideas and skills that today’s managers require, and provides a starting point for a successful career in finance.”

Hosted by the Middle East Centre in Dubai, course workshops every six months provide the opportunity for part-time master’s students to develop their global professional network, discuss experiences with colleagues working across diverse professional environments, and meet the academic team. Since opening in Dubai in 2006, the Middle East Centre has developed into the largest and fastest-growing centre in the University’s international network of global centres.

Mohammed Al Hashmi, Part-time MSc Financial Management, Alliance Manchester Business School , The University of Manchester

My professional 12-year career includes academia and my current role as head of regulatory compliance and member of the executive management committee of a major bank. I already held a degree and multiple professional certifications and wanted to advance my banking career and so chose the Master’s in Financial Management. The teaching is exceptional and engages students in applying concepts to case studies from multiple perspectives.