Mashkoor Raza HELPED POPULARISE ART IN PAKISTAN

Creating art is the biggest motivation for veteran Pakistani artist

By Tauqeer Muhajir Published: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 11:36 AM Last updated: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 11:38 AM

Tell us how you became an artist and a teacher.

I was always inspired by art and was practicing it from a very young age, I carried the passion well into my teens and decided to pursue a degree in fine arts in the year 1972 from Karachi School of arts. After I graduated I decided to join Karachi school of arts as a teacher and stayed there for a period of 12 years.

Biggest Artistic Influences.

One of my biggest inspirations was my teacher at Karachi School of arts, Mr. Mansoor Rahi. In addition to that Jamil Naqsh, Ahmed Parvaiz,Guljee.

Favourite Medium.

Oil and Acrylic.

Where do you find inspiration?

Initially it was my time spent at Karachi race course where I was intrigued by the Horse and that is how I was inspired to draw Horses, afterwards it’s just practice and it all comes to me naturally.

When is your favourite time of the day to create?

Ideal time for me is the morning because I am fresh, there are no distractions and noise. I listen to music and create art.

How is art important to society?

Art and culture is the identity of any society, therefore it is important for the society to give its due importance.

What motivates you to create?

The happiness and self satisfaction that I get while creating art is the biggest motivator for me.

What’s your strongest memory of childhood?

Nothing in particular but skipping school to watch movies is something that comes to mind.

What memorable responses you’ve had to your work?

Recognition by the State and having been decorated with ‘Tamgha-e-Imtiaz’ is something that gives me a lot of pride.

What is your dream project?

Nothing in particular, I have achieved what I had hoped for.

Name three artists you’d like to be compared to?

Guljee, Sadequain, Picasso.