Maradiva: Redefining Mauritian luxury through space, privacy and human connection

On the sun-drenched west coast of Mauritius, where Tamarin Bay meets dramatic mountain backdrops and endless sunsets, Maradiva Villas Resort & Spa stands as one of the island’s most refined expressions of luxury. Alongside its sister property, Sands Suites Resort & Spa, it represents not only five-star hospitality, but a deeply personal vision shaped by legacy, independence and human connection.

Both resorts were founded by the late Sir Kailash Ramdanee, whose ambition, according to his son Sanjiv Kailash Ramdanee, CEO of Maradiva and Sands, was unequivocal. “Many advised him to start with a four-star property and gradually move upward, but his vision was always clear,” Ramdanee recalls. That vision materialised first with Sands Suites in 2001, an all-suite, sea-facing resort overlooking the crescent-shaped Tamarin Bay. With its dramatic sunsets, mountain backdrop and intimate scale, Sands Suites quickly established itself as a benchmark for service excellence, today enjoying an average annual occupancy of around 90 percent.

Maradiva followed in 2004 and took luxury a step further. Rebranded under independent management in 2009, the name Maradiva combines Latin and Greek, meaning “divine sea.” The resort is an all-villa sanctuary, offering just 64 expansive private pool villas set along a pristine one-kilometre natural beach. “Space is a fundamental element of luxury,” says Ramdanee. “Our entry-level villa is 165 square metres, the largest in its category in Mauritius, and every villa has its own heated pool.” With approximately 16 metres of beachfront per villa, privacy is absolute, making Maradiva particularly appealing to high-end travellers from the Gulf.

Positioning Mauritius as a premium Indian Ocean destination has been a strategic priority for the group. Maradiva is regularly showcased at prestigious global events, from the Golden Globes in Hollywood and Royal Ascot in the UK to the Cannes Film Festival, Dubai Beach Polo and Snow Polo in St Moritz. These platforms reinforce Mauritius’ image as a discreet yet world-class luxury destination. Locally, the resorts support cultural initiatives such as the Mauritius Classic Car Tour and host an Artist-in-Residence programme, inviting international artists to create work inspired by the island.

Personalisation sits at the heart of the guest experience. Both resorts are home to Clefs d’Or concierges, a rare distinction in Mauritius, enabling bespoke itineraries shaped entirely around individual preferences. As a Mauritian family-owned group, free from rigid international brand structures, the resorts celebrate the island’s multicultural identity in an unusually intimate way. Festivals such as Holi, Diwali, Eid and Chinese New Year are shared with guests “just as we would celebrate with friends at home,” Ramdanee explains.

Wellness is approached with the same philosophy. At Maradiva, guests benefit from an on-site Ayurvedic doctor who offers tailored guidance without imposing restrictive programmes. The 1,250-square-metre spa, combined with the resort’s sense of space and calm, creates an environment where wellbeing unfolds naturally. “Ultimately, we focus on the human touch,” says Ramdanee, recalling a guest who arrived unable to walk after a serious accident and left walking independently following personalised natural treatments.

Service excellence is driven from within. Ramdanee’s office is intentionally located near staff areas, reinforcing a family ethos. Team members receive continuous international training and are even taken abroad to experience world-class service first-hand. “They return inspired,” he notes, “and that inspiration spreads across the team.”

Sustainability is treated with equal seriousness. Only one-third of Maradiva’s 27-acre estate is developed, with lush gardens dominated by endemic plants supporting biodiversity. The resort avoids single-use plastics, operates its own sewage treatment plant and prioritises long-term, research-backed environmental solutions suited to a small island ecosystem.

With Sands Suites set for a full renovation next year and new branded residences on the horizon, the future is one of thoughtful evolution. Yet the essence remains unchanged. “Luxury is not only about space and privacy,” Ramdanee reflects, “but about meaningful, human experiences that stay with you long after you leave.” At Maradiva, Mauritius reveals itself at its most authentic and refined, where discretion, warmth and individuality define true five-star hospitality.