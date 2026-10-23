Mapei’s technical expertise at Dewa’s Al Shera’a headquarters

At Dewa’s Al Shera’a Headquarters, Mapei’s contribution extended beyond the supply of materials. The project called for a finish that could meet demanding sustainability, safety and durability requirements while achieving the architect’s intended appearance across a substantial area. Mapei brought its technical expertise from specification and system trials through to execution, working with the project team to develop a solution tailored to the project’s performance and design requirements.

A tailored solution for terrazzo at scale

One of Mapei’s most significant contributions was the development of a tailored cementitious terrazzo flooring system covering approximately 17,750m2. Based on Ultratop, Mapei’s rapid-setting, self-levelling cementitious technology, the system was developed as an alternative to the epoxy-based solution initially considered for the project.

The terrazzo solution needed to meet demanding environmental and fire-performance requirements while achieving the intended architectural appearance. Mapei worked with the consultant, contractor and specialist applicator through mock-ups and trials to refine the colour, appearance and flooring build-up before the system received approval.

Delivering a consistent exposed finish across such a substantial area required careful attention to the complete flooring system. Substrate preparation, bonding layers, reinforcement and crack-control measures were coordinated as part of the solution, followed by protective treatments and polishing to achieve the required finish and durability.

The same precision extended to the building’s metal staircases, where the terrazzo appearance had to continue across the stairs while maintaining visual continuity with the surrounding Ultratop flooring. Mapei supported the development of a bespoke moulded staircase system and installation solution designed to address adhesion, movement and durability while preserving the intended architectural finish.

Engineering the details that matter

Beyond the main terrazzo areas, Mapei delivered specialised flooring to other interior spaces and installation solutions across ceramic, resilient and wood flooring. In wet areas and service spaces, ceramic installation systems provided reliable adhesion and moisture resistance while supporting durable finishes suited to regular use and maintenance.

Across approximately 60,000m2 of offices, the library, gymnasium, auditorium and stage areas, Mapei supplied systems for carpet tiles, resilient vinyl and wood flooring. Coordinated primers, levelling compounds and specialised adhesives helped create stable flooring build-ups suited to the requirements of each application.

This wider scope brought together more than 15 Mapei products across a range of flooring and installation applications, each selected to meet the specific requirements of its setting. Low-emission solutions also supported the project’s indoor environmental quality objectives, while pressure-sensitive adhesive technology in office areas allows individual carpet tiles to be replaced more easily during the building’s operational life.

A technical partnership in practice

On a project of this scale, performance is ultimately determined by the details. Mapei’s Technical Services team addressed the practical requirements behind each system, advising on floor build-ups, joint planning, screed and insulation details, substrate preparation and crack management. Mock-ups and system trials allowed the solutions to be tested and refined in practice, while close coordination with applicators helped resolve installation requirements on site.

This level of technical coordination was particularly important across the project’s different flooring applications, where substrate conditions, system compatibility and installation details varied from one area to another.

Mapei’s technical oversight helped maintain consistency across the flooring package while ensuring that each system addressed the specific performance requirements of its application.

Now one of Mapei’s largest Ultratop applications in the UAE, the project provides an important reference for cementitious terrazzo at scale. It also reflects Mapei’s approach to major projects: combining product technology with technical expertise and close collaboration to develop solutions around the specific demands of a building and support their delivery on site.