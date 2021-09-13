Manufacturing quality products in the UAE since 1993

After almost three decades, Polycon has established a secure place for itself in the Middle Eastern industrial market

Polycon has completed over 28 successful years as a market leader in the UAE and has a strong presence across Oman, Bahrain and KSA through various joint ventures. Polycon Gulf Ltd is part of Al Nasser Industrial Enterprises LLC, a prominent industrial group with manufacturing activities spanning diverse verticals like Steel, Polymers, Fabrication and Industrial intermediates.

Polycon with a strong commitment to quality and service sets the standard for roto-moulding with an innovative range of products and services such as Water Storage Tanks, Road Barriers, Portable Restrooms, Spill Containment Pallets, Dual-face Pallets, Illuminated Planters and Polymer Lining on the interior surface of carbon steel pipes and tanks. Polycon has developed the expertise to manufacture custom-designed products, which are approved by top security agencies of the world. Such products are being used for marine security in many places in the MENA region.

Polycon products are manufactured using low-density polyethylene — an environmentally compatible hydrocarbon. Polyethylene is a high-grade thermoplastic that has exceptional resistance to both physical and chemical attacks and is 100 per cent reusable and recyclable.

Polycon’s philosophy

The company’s manufacturing philosophy has always been focused on quality and service. Polycon has a one of a kind state-of-the-art laboratory and quality testing facility. Besides being Technical Inspection Association (TUV) and ISO 9001 certified, Polycon is proud to be registered as a preferred vendor with many government bodies like Abu Dhabi Occupational Safety and Health Center (OSHAD), Standard Global Services (SGS), Ministry of Economy, Civil Defense, Chamber of Commerce, Abu Dhabi Commercial Engineering Services LLC. (ADCE), Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA), Food Safety Department and with private sector giants like Emirates Falcon Electromechanical Co. (EFECO), Trinity and more, validating its strengths and capabilities when it comes to quality, environment, safety and customer friendliness.

Quality control

Polycon follows strict quality assurance that meets the requirements of ISO 9001:2015. Various tests are conducted either in the lab or on-site, which include tests as per American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) standard G62 to insure liner integrity, Adhesion Test as per ASTM D4541, Tensile Test as per ASTM D638 and any other test as specified by the customer.

Cutting-edge technology for polymer lining

Polycon has invested heavily in new infrastructure to enhance its polymer lining capabilities.

Polymer lining is a unique process that ensures increased corrosion protection and resistance to chemicals, acids, alkalis, oxidisers and solvents. Polymer lining by Polycon helps to extend the life of your assets by preventing corrosion.

Polymer lining has significant advantages in complexity and material performance. Polycon’s lining technology enables the delivery of a uniform and seamless polymer lining to the interior surface of hollow metal structures such as carbon steel pipe spools, fittings, metal vessels, tanks or other complex components.

Polycon is the only organisation in the entire UAE approved by Saudi Aramco for roto-lining.

Polycon’s new state-of-the-art plant provides a far superior polymer moulding with a better surface finish unmatched by other conventional machines.

CONICAL TANK: 1985 mm (height) x 1330 mm (diameter)

SLIM TANK: 1000 mm (length) x 280 mm (width) x 1000 mm (height)

ROTO LINING

Custom moulding

Polycon takes immense pride in its ability to supply roto-moulded products to government entities in the UAE, customised to their specific requirements

Polycon has designed specialised products for Marine Security, which are used by the top security agencies of the world and exported to high-risk marine areas of the Middle East and North African region.

Tanks with a conical bottom are another innovative product developed to suit the needs of the chemical industry. In addition, Polycon has developed a special product to handle the hazardous chemical waste.

Polycon latest product the ‘Slim Tank’ is really a ‘Multi-Purpose Tank’. It is smartly designed in a cubical shape which offers significantly higher storage volume as compared to tanks of the regular cylindrical shape. These tanks can be used in multiple ways for instance in agriculture as water storage tanks or as partition walls and in places where space is limited.

Email: polycon@anieuae.comor visit www.polycongulf.com.