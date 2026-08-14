Making financial services simpler, secure and inclusive

Every Independence Day is an opportunity to reflect not only on a nation’s history but also on the people who continue to shape its future. For Pakistan, that story extends well beyond its borders, carried forward by millions of Pakistanis whose resilience, hard work and ambition continue to create opportunities at home and abroad.

As Pakistan marks its Independence Day, it is an opportunity to celebrate the determination and ambition of its people. That story extends well beyond Pakistan’s borders. Across the UAE, generations of Pakistanis have built successful careers, supported local businesses and contributed to the growth of both economies, while remaining deeply connected to their families and communities back home.

Those connections are sustained every day through financial services that enable people to support loved ones, invest in opportunities and plan for the future. Behind every remittance is a meaningful purpose, whether funding education, covering healthcare expenses, building a home or helping a small business grow. Collectively, these individual contributions create a significant economic impact. Pakistan received a record $41.6 billion in workers’ remittances during FY2025-26, representing an 8.6 per cent increase over the previous year and reinforcing the vital role played by overseas Pakistanis in the country’s continued development.

The expectations of today’s customers, however, extend far beyond simply sending money from one country to another. They expect financial services to be intuitive, secure and accessible, allowing them to complete transactions quickly through the channel of their choice while maintaining complete confidence in the process. As financial services continue to evolve, innovation must always be guided by the customer experience.

At Al Ansari Exchange, our journey over six decades has been built on understanding those changing needs. We have continually invested in technology to make financial services faster and more convenient while strengthening one of the UAE’s largest branch networks to ensure customers continue to benefit from personalised support whenever they need it. By bringing together digital innovation with trusted human interaction, we have created an integrated experience that gives customers the flexibility to transact with confidence, wherever and however they choose.

Our role today extends beyond facilitating remittances. Exchange houses have become an important part of advancing financial inclusion by providing accessible financial solutions for diverse communities and helping individuals participate more confidently in the formal financial system. As cross-border financial activity continues to grow, trusted financial institutions have an increasingly important role in supporting economic connectivity between nations.

As Pakistan celebrates another year of independence, we are proud to continue serving a community that has contributed so much to the prosperity of both Pakistan and the UAE. Through continued investment in innovation, accessibility and customer experience, Al Ansari Exchange remains committed to making cross-border financial services simpler, safer and more inclusive while strengthening one of the region’s most important financial corridors.

— Ali Al Najjar, Chief Executive Officer, Al Ansari Exchange.