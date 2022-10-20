Making Dreams Come True

With almost two decades in the business, this husband-wife led company is redefining the travel industry through its personalised, bespoke holiday packages

To travel the world is to experience cultures, terrains and people different from us and to educate ourselves about the vast variety that inhabits the world we live in. It is said that the world is like a book and those who stay in one place all their life, never move on from the first page.

However, in the hustle and bustle of everyday life and with increasing scrutiny and travel documents along with the rising prices, it has become increasingly difficult to see the world. With so much to do and plan, there is an acute need to rely on others to help us manage and plan our trips. This is where the travel industry comes in and there are many entities in the market that provide holiday packages that take care of everything. From air flights, documents to meals and tour destinations, everything is planned ahead to make sure that travellers do not have to worry about a thing.

But with so many travel operators in the market, picking the right one that meets your needs and knows what you want, becomes an arduous task. You have to build a level of trust with the company to make sure that they live up to your expectations.

One such company that has made a name for itself through sheer goodwill and making the dreams of countless travellers come true, is Foram Worldwide. Led by the dynamic husband-wife duo of Foram and Viral Shah, winner of the ‘Young Entrepreneur’ Award 2018, Foram Worldwide, a renowned name in international travel, offers bespoke holiday packages to customers around the world. Spearheaded by the exceptionally talented and inspiring power couple with more than 18 years of experience working in the travel industry, the company has built a strong loyal customer base since its inception.

Being a firm believer in the idea that ‘we travel not to escape life, but for life not to escape us’, the company has been consistently adding and upgrading holiday packages and restructuring the hospitality industry with its astute business acumen. As one of the most preferred and leading travel and tour company in India, Foram Worldwide strives to bring the most exotic and exclusive destinations of the world including holiday packages to the USA, the Arctic Circle and Iceland to its customers, thereby raising and setting benchmarks in the travel industry.

Powered by an ethos to ‘make every destination, every stay and every bite that you take a memorable and everlasting experience’, Foram Worldwide’s personalised and courteous treatment to its customers reflects not just its warmth, but also the core values of the company. Which is why the company is appreciated not just for its services, but for the tasty vegetarian food it provides, giving enough reason to customers to keep coming back for more.

The company specialises in pure vegetarian tours across the globe from the US, Canada, South America, Japan, to Asian countries Like Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Dubai and more. Also, the company has its own kitchen caravan which travels across Europe including Scandinavian countries, Iceland, Spain, Portugal, and many more. Foram Worldwide takes pride in planning every trip and tour with a personal touch as they appoint tour leaders from their own office and have never outsourced freelancers. More importantly, on many close groups, Foram Shah has travelled along as well and has personally designed each itinerary to make it more unique. Having started her career in the travel industry at a very young age, she prefers to keep going as she feels that travel is in her blood. It is this personal conviction and sincerity that continues to win the hearts of clients from all over the world.