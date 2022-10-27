Making A Global Impact

Sara Hollis, Principal of the American School of Creative Science, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai, believes in instilling a strong work ethic in students to help them succeed in their future careers
Founded in 1988 as the first private institution of higher education in the UAE and the Gulf region, Ajman University (AU) is now being recognised as an emerging leader on the global academic map. The 2023 QS World University Rankings list AU among the top 651-700 institutions worldwide and number six in the UAE. AU is also ranked second best in the UAE among private universities and third best among all the UAE-based universities for employer reputation. This is an extraordinary achievement with immense value to its students and alumni who are becoming increasingly in demand by local, regional, and international organisations and companies.
#1 for International Students and Faculty
In recognition of the amazing diversity reflected in its student cohorts and faculty, AU is ranked number one for both international students and international faculty in the recently released QS Arab Region Rankings 2023. AU has students from more than 70 countries and faculty from more than 35 countries, making it an ideal place to experience cultural diversity and learn from diverse perspectives.
Emphasis on Inclusiveness and Employability
Since 1988, AU has been reducing barriers to higher education so students from all backgrounds can participate — and innovate — in the global market after graduation. Besides the strong academic rigour of its programmes, AU nurtures soft skills and provides hands-on learning to enhance employability across industries and regions. AU’s strong ties with the public and private sectors elevate alumni access to meaningful careers. Bright futures start here and go everywhere.
Global Opportunities
AU’s exchange programmes and dual degrees help students get the best of both worlds by providing the option to complete a part of the programme abroad at one of AU’s many partner institutions. The university’s academic partnerships with leading institutions in the USA, UK and worldwide make it an attractive option for students to pursue undergraduate and graduate degree programmes at AU.
Great Student Life
One can't emphasise enough how important campus life is for the holistic development of students, and AU scores high on this aspect with its state-of-the-art infrastructure, smart classrooms and labs, plush student residences, recreation areas, a well-equipped library, and outstanding sports facilities. The university also has a centre of arts for the artistically inclined. Not just that, AU offers cultural immersion opportunities through its numerous student clubs, on and off-campus events, and international tours.
With so much on offer at this fast-growing university that’s making a solid impact not just in the UAE but also on the global stage, the time to apply to AU is now. Make it happen, as they say at AU.
"At Ajman University, our focus is on creating leaders for tomorrow. This entails that we not only focus on the academic aspects of education, but also nurture practical and soft skills that are essential to succeeding in a hyper-competitive world. Our renewed emphasis is also on making parents a part of this process, so that they feel involved in their children’s transformational journey at Ajman University. AU graduates are proud contributors to the development of the UAE and the world through their innovativeness, entrepreneurial drive, and creativity,” said Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor, Ajman University.
AU at a glance
• Nine colleges, 21 undergraduate and 14 graduate degree programmes.
• Ranked among the top 651-700 universities globally.
• Ranked #27 in the Arab region and #6 in the UAE.
• Second best for employer reputation in the UAE (private universities).
• Third best for employer reputation in the UAE (overall).
• #1 for international students and faculty in the Arab region.
*QS World University Rankings 2023
Sara Hollis, Principal of the American School of Creative Science, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai, believes in instilling a strong work ethic in students to help them succeed in their future careers
Durham School sets out to give its pupils ‘roots and wings’. Roots in the appreciation of the great history of the school providing grounding and a strong sense of belonging, and wings in the encouragement of ambition and development of talent that allows its pupils to fly
With a robust, creative, vibrant, academic challenging and inspiring 21st Century education, the School continues to strive for the best in all that they do
The benefits of a second citizenship has become a necessary asset for thriving in an ever-changing world
The leading immigration and citizenship advisory firm provides its clients with a hassle-free and smooth visa application process
More and more wealthy Indians are pursuing residency and citizenship overseas in order to safeguard their wealth and to improve their prospects
RIF Trust’s recommended residency and citizenship by investment programmes provide financial security and freedom to travel
Combining the power of 100 per cent natural hair oils and free from parabens