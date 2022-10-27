Making A Global Impact

Academic partnerships with leading institutions in the USA, UK and worldwide, makes studying at the university an attractive option for students to pursue undergraduate and graduate degree programmes and to experience cultural diversity and learn from diverse perspectives

Published: Thu 27 Oct 2022, 9:00 AM

Founded in 1988 as the first private institution of higher education in the UAE and the Gulf region, Ajman University (AU) is now being recognised as an emerging leader on the global academic map. The 2023 QS World University Rankings list AU among the top 651-700 institutions worldwide and number six in the UAE. AU is also ranked second best in the UAE among private universities and third best among all the UAE-based universities for employer reputation. This is an extraordinary achievement with immense value to its students and alumni who are becoming increasingly in demand by local, regional, and international organisations and companies.

#1 for International Students and Faculty

In recognition of the amazing diversity reflected in its student cohorts and faculty, AU is ranked number one for both international students and international faculty in the recently released QS Arab Region Rankings 2023. AU has students from more than 70 countries and faculty from more than 35 countries, making it an ideal place to experience cultural diversity and learn from diverse perspectives.

Emphasis on Inclusiveness and Employability

Since 1988, AU has been reducing barriers to higher education so students from all backgrounds can participate — and innovate — in the global market after graduation. Besides the strong academic rigour of its programmes, AU nurtures soft skills and provides hands-on learning to enhance employability across industries and regions. AU’s strong ties with the public and private sectors elevate alumni access to meaningful careers. Bright futures start here and go everywhere.

Global Opportunities

AU’s exchange programmes and dual degrees help students get the best of both worlds by providing the option to complete a part of the programme abroad at one of AU’s many partner institutions. The university’s academic partnerships with leading institutions in the USA, UK and worldwide make it an attractive option for students to pursue undergraduate and graduate degree programmes at AU.

Great Student Life

One can't emphasise enough how important campus life is for the holistic development of students, and AU scores high on this aspect with its state-of-the-art infrastructure, smart classrooms and labs, plush student residences, recreation areas, a well-equipped library, and outstanding sports facilities. The university also has a centre of arts for the artistically inclined. Not just that, AU offers cultural immersion opportunities through its numerous student clubs, on and off-campus events, and international tours.

With so much on offer at this fast-growing university that’s making a solid impact not just in the UAE but also on the global stage, the time to apply to AU is now. Make it happen, as they say at AU.

"At Ajman University, our focus is on creating leaders for tomorrow. This entails that we not only focus on the academic aspects of education, but also nurture practical and soft skills that are essential to succeeding in a hyper-competitive world. Our renewed emphasis is also on making parents a part of this process, so that they feel involved in their children’s transformational journey at Ajman University. AU graduates are proud contributors to the development of the UAE and the world through their innovativeness, entrepreneurial drive, and creativity,” said Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor, Ajman University.

AU at a glance

• Nine colleges, 21 undergraduate and 14 graduate degree programmes.

• Ranked among the top 651-700 universities globally.

• Ranked #27 in the Arab region and #6 in the UAE.

• Second best for employer reputation in the UAE (private universities).

• Third best for employer reputation in the UAE (overall).

• #1 for international students and faculty in the Arab region.

*QS World University Rankings 2023