Make Your Second Citizenship Your Best One

Through Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment programme

Across the world, investors and businesspeople are obtaining second citizenship to gain the significant benefits associated with dual nationality, and the Middle East is no exception. In fact, the region is amongst those that increasingly obtain second citizenship to such places as Caribbean nations.

Some of the major advantages of second citizenship include expanding opportunities in business and work, access to alternative health and educational systems, the ability to travel visa-free to an increased number of countries, and personal and political security – a commodity much coveted in an uncertain era.

One of the most common ways Middle Easterners are acquiring second citizenship is through investment in another country’s economy. Citizenship by Investment (CBI) is an initiative that aims to support national development whilst also offering a trusted route to second citizenship for investors.

These forms of investments are usually the fastest and most efficient way to become a citizen. According to a publication by the Financial Times, the best country to get your second citizenship is the Commonwealth of Dominica.

Dominica’s lush mountains and greenery garner a sheer dramatic majesty of the place, one with which few islands in the Caribbean can compete. Aside from its beauty, the nation enjoys a stable democracy, tax-friendly policies and a currency pegged to the US dollar.

Once applicants pass a background check, they can generally become citizens of Dominica within three months. Individuals can also add a variety of dependants in their application process. This means those that have a larger families can rest assured that the country takes that into consideration.

Most importantly, citizens of Dominica can travel to 75 per cent of the world – including prominent business hubs in Europe, Africa and Asia – hassle-free and pass their citizenship legacy down for generations to come.

CBI in Dominica can be done by either contributing to the government fund or purchasing selected real estate properties of internationally renowned hoteliers like Hilton, Marriott and Kempinski or local boutique brands like Secret Bay and Jungle Bay.

Whether you’re a citizen of a nation with heavy restrictions on leaving and entering, or if you simply want to have more than one passport for business purposes, Dominican citizenship is a simple solution. You didn’t have control over your first citizenship, but you do over your second, so why not pick the best?