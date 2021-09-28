Make Your Second Citizenship Your Best One
Through Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment programme
Across the world, investors and businesspeople are obtaining second citizenship to gain the significant benefits associated with dual nationality, and the Middle East is no exception. In fact, the region is amongst those that increasingly obtain second citizenship to such places as Caribbean nations.
Some of the major advantages of second citizenship include expanding opportunities in business and work, access to alternative health and educational systems, the ability to travel visa-free to an increased number of countries, and personal and political security – a commodity much coveted in an uncertain era.
One of the most common ways Middle Easterners are acquiring second citizenship is through investment in another country’s economy. Citizenship by Investment (CBI) is an initiative that aims to support national development whilst also offering a trusted route to second citizenship for investors.
These forms of investments are usually the fastest and most efficient way to become a citizen. According to a publication by the Financial Times, the best country to get your second citizenship is the Commonwealth of Dominica.
Dominica’s lush mountains and greenery garner a sheer dramatic majesty of the place, one with which few islands in the Caribbean can compete. Aside from its beauty, the nation enjoys a stable democracy, tax-friendly policies and a currency pegged to the US dollar.
Once applicants pass a background check, they can generally become citizens of Dominica within three months. Individuals can also add a variety of dependants in their application process. This means those that have a larger families can rest assured that the country takes that into consideration.
Most importantly, citizens of Dominica can travel to 75 per cent of the world – including prominent business hubs in Europe, Africa and Asia – hassle-free and pass their citizenship legacy down for generations to come.
CBI in Dominica can be done by either contributing to the government fund or purchasing selected real estate properties of internationally renowned hoteliers like Hilton, Marriott and Kempinski or local boutique brands like Secret Bay and Jungle Bay.
Whether you’re a citizen of a nation with heavy restrictions on leaving and entering, or if you simply want to have more than one passport for business purposes, Dominican citizenship is a simple solution. You didn’t have control over your first citizenship, but you do over your second, so why not pick the best?
-
Supplements
Immigration made simple
You’re in safe hands with the expert READ MORE
-
Supplements
Your second passport provider
Expert consultants to help you achieve citizenship or residency in... READ MORE
-
Supplements
Upping the test standards
Thanks to modernisation and advancement in science, thousands of... READ MORE
-
Supplements
Ensuring consumer safety in the region
Recognised as the global benchmark for quality and integrity READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai tickets: Prices, special offers
Here is where to get your tickets to the World’s Greatest Show. READ MORE
-
Europe
Explosion hits building in Gothenburg, 25 in...
Swedish police said on its website that it was working to evacuate... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Six-day leave announced
Employees can avail the leaves till the event ends on March 31, 2022 READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Sheikh Mohammed, Hamdan add Expo logo to Twitter...
The Dubai Media Office also has the logo of Expo 2020 Dubai on their... READ MORE
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Six-day leave for govt employees announced
27 September 2021
News
UAE raffle draw guide: How to become a millionaire overnight
27 September 2021
News
Carrefour offers 260 customers free shopping every day
27 September 2021
News
Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh1 million housing loans for citizens
27 September 2021
Aviation
Dubai flights: Emirates to expand A380 service to 27 cities
27 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Special run will take you past 192 pavilions
27 September 2021
Currency Exchange
Pakistani rupee hits all-time low against US dollar
27 September 2021
News
Dubai: Woman wakes up from coma after eight months