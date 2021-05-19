Make your Master's degree impactful

Working professionals only study for a Master's degree once, so opt for The University of Manchester

The University of Manchester Middle East Centre offers five part-time Master's programmes for eligible working professionals in the Middle East. The dynamic regional portfolio currently consists of two MBA programmes alongside an expanding range of specialist Master's courses focusing on real estate, educational leadership, and a new programme on financial management. All the university's programmes are faculty-led and delivered through the blended learning format offering working professionals all the flexibility and convenience of online self-study complemented by valuable face-to-face (physical or virtual) workshops and course conferences hosted in Dubai. These forums give students the opportunity to develop their professional networks, discuss experiences with fellow students and meet the academic team.

For working professionals looking to develop their knowledge, skills and confidence to progress their careers, these faculty-led courses are designed to equip them with the technical and leadership skills sought by organisations worldwide.

The most recent addition is the part-time MSc in Financial Management, starting in September 2021, joining the two part-time MBA options and the specialist MSc degree in Real Estate, and MA in Educational Leadership in Practice.

The flagship Manchester Global Part-time MBA programme continues to attract high-quality students. In the latest intake (January 2021), 90 new students brought a vast range of professional experience from industry and consulting. It is a very diverse and international cohort with strong female representation and many of the new students joined based on personal recommendation.

Alliance Manchester Business School's (AMBS) Global MBA has been ranked by global business school analyst QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) as third in the UK and fifth in the world, among the top 57 online MBA programmes. AMBS' online MBA improved in employability, class experience, and faculty and teaching.

Together with Kelley School of Business (Indiana University, US), AMBS also offers the two-year part-time Kelley-Manchester Global MBA providing a unique international experience for working professionals in the Middle East, with local student support. Graduates are awarded an MBA degree by each university.

The University of Manchester has topped the rankings of more than 1,200 universities from 98 countries on action taken towards the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals - the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing humanity. The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings cover research, teaching and learning, and engagement with the public. The ranking reflects the commitment to making a difference.

Randa Bessiso, Director Middle East, The University of Manchester

Making a difference - rankings tell an important story about quality and reputation

The University of Manchester places a great deal of emphasis on the 'impact' of our work. Recent rankings suggest we are making a difference. Manchester is the UK's only university with social responsibility as a core goal, so it was pleasing to be named the world's number one university in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings. Meanwhile, Alliance Manchester Business School's Global MBA has been ranked by analyst QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) as third in the UK and fifth in the world. Higher education is about the student experience and positive impact, but rankings are an important guide to quality, reputation, and impact.