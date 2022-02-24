Make your homes healthier

The Healthy Home brings to you the best of services to lead a cleaner life

Published: Thu 24 Feb 2022, 9:54 AM Last updated: Thu 24 Feb 2022, 9:56 AM

The Healthy Home is a health and wellness company committed to creating better living. The company launched in 2013 to address the impact of indoor air quality on living as an essential need amongst individuals and their homes. The Healthy Home has a mission to build awareness about holistic wellness emphasising that indoor environmental quality has an equal importance on health as nutrition and an active lifestyle. The company’s treatments are all eco-friendly, child-safe and offer medically endorsed benefits such as improved sleep, respiratory and energy levels for individuals.

With the onset of the pandemic, people spend more than 90 per cent of their time indoors. “The air you breathe is what stays in your lungs. Most people don’t know that their home can be two to five times more polluted than outside which can have very strong impacts on their health, and trigger asthma and allergies,” said Hisham Jaber, Co-founder of www.thehealthyhome.me

The company offer a variety of services to eliminate dust and provide homes with healthier air allowing individuals to breathe and sleep better. The Healthy Home’s Pure Air AC duct cleaning and sanitisation treatment adopts a seven-step process that covers the full AC system and uses safe disinfection products to eliminate 99.9 per cent of dust, bacteria, viruses, fungi and spores that can trigger allergies and other respiratory illnesses.

“Our main focus is to remove what the eye cannot see such as dust mites, germs and bacteria. Our services help create a home that not only looks clean, but is truly a healthy home where you breathe clean air and feel energized,” added Jaber.