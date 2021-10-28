Make your busy lifestyle healthy

Anushé Ramzi, Head of Marketing and Communications FreshToHome

30x30 Dubai Fitness Challenge is in sight. Are you ready?

By Muhammad Ali Bandial Published: Thu 28 Oct 2021, 1:50 PM

With the Dubai Fitness Challenge starting on October 29, now’s the perfect time to chalk out your fitness goals and come up with a nutrition programme to support your health ambitions.

Anushé Ramzi, Head of Marketing and Communications at FreshToHome, a leading UAE e-grocery, on what eating habits can lead to a healthier lifestyle.

Here are some tips to boost your 30x30 fitness plan with healthy food choices:

1. Eat real food

Eating wholesome, home-cooked food is one of the main ways to be healthy. Unprocessed food, free of additives, fillers, sweeteners, flavourings, and colourants, can provide essential nutrients and energy while supporting a healthy weight.

You can cook your favourite recipes at home with FreshToHome's fresh, never-frozen, chemical-free, preservative-free, and antibiotic-residue-free chicken, meat, and seafood.

2. Get high-quality protein

For high-quality protein and healthy fats, you can consume more fatty fish, such as salmon or mackerel, which are loaded with anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids and various other nutrients. People who regularly eat these types of fish have a lower risk for several health conditions, such as cardiovascular disease, mental health concerns, and inflammatory conditions. FreshToHome offers plenty of freshly caught chemical-free fatty fish options for you to choose from.

3. Spice it up!

Anti-inflammatory spices such as fresh ginger, chilli, garlic and turmeric are wonderful for stimulating the immune system and reducing harmful and excessive inflammation. Add these spices in generous quantities to your cooking and you will not only enjoy delicious, fragrant foods but also get health benefits.

Rainbow Immunity Box - Dh 20 (all FreshToHome boxes are recycled)

4. Consume more vegetables

Add the cruciferous vegetables, including broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprout, cabbage, and bok choy to your diet. These are filled with active sulphuric compounds that support the natural detoxification process in the liver, which is important for reducing inflammation, improving hormonal balance, clearing the body of toxins, and all-round better health.

You can also have more fruits and vegetables in the form of antioxidant-loaded smoothies, green juices or tasty fruit salads, with FreshToHome’s Fruit and Veggie Boxes, which are filled with the freshest, seasonal produce that will give you plenty of gut-friendly fibre and vitamins.

Herb Roast Whole, Antibiotic-Residue-Free Chicken - Dh 24

5. Choose healthy convenience

Make plans for healthy quick meals. Instead of using take-out apps, order in some junk-free options! With FreshToHome’s crafted ‘Ready-to-Cook’ products, which taste just like homemade, you can prepare delicious and nutritious meals in less than 20 minutes. Based on perfected recipes, these are free from all processed ingredients and additives.