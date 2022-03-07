Make Smart Food Choices

Adopting healthy eating habits can prevent obesity and other health related diseases

Published: Mon 7 Mar 2022, 10:36 AM Last updated: Mon 7 Mar 2022, 10:37 AM

A sedentary lifestyle is not recommended for good health. March 4 is celebrated as World Obesity Day every year to spread awareness about obesity, which is a major risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and various other illnesses. Healthy food choices play a critical role in reducing the risk of obesity, but time constraints and lack of reliable information can get in the way. If you don’t know how or where to start with eating healthily, here are some recommendations by leading e-grocery FreshToHome:

Get to know your food

Being aware of the nutritional content of food you eat and how they are being produced are important steps in meal planning. As much as possible, try to buy fresh, local produce, brought directly from the farm or coast to your home. Learn to read food labels and opt for items that are certified to be free of all harmful additives.

Grill it!

Grilling can be one of the healthiest ways to cook and is even more convenient with FreshToHome’s Chill and Grill Range, which includes freshly marinated products such as gourmet seekh kebab (chicken/mutton), kofta kebab, malai chicken tikka, hariyali chicken tikka, Afghani chicken kebab and hara bhara kebab.

These items can be grilled within15 minutes and are seasoned with health boosting herbs and spices, making them super healthy and tasty options for lunch, dinner or even snacking.

Add protein to your meals

A high-protein diet can give you essential nutrients, help boost your metabolism, make you feel full more quickly and lower your appetite. Reduce the intake of carbohydrates such as white rice,and instead add items such as chicken or fish steak, chicken or meat roast, chicken wings or drumsticks, prawn skewers, etc. to your menu.

If you are vegetarian or vegan, FreshToHome has a range of options for plant protein as well, such as vegan mince, meatballs, burgers, and sausages.

Eat fish

This is one of the best food choices you can make to manage weight. As a source of healthy fats, protein, vitamin B, minerals, and other nutrients, it is also great for your heart and brain.

FreshToHome offers a variety of freshly caught, chemical-free fish such as salmon, kingfish, sea bream, sardine, tuna, mackerel and many others, which you can grill, bake or steam. For convenience, you can also shop for fish that has already been marinated with a few, clean ingredients.

Have more greens

Vegetables, especially green vegetables, are also a fantastic choice for weight loss and a healthy heart. You can choose simple but healthy options such as green beans, green peas, zucchini, asparagus, plain lettuce, herbs, spinach, broccoli, and kale. To make meal preps easier, you can always get FreshToHome’s pre-cut veggies and boxes of fresh salads as well, such as coleslaw, crunchy lettuce salad or gourmet salad mix.

To sum up, make conscious food choices and opt for healthier ways of cooking. Always research the brand you shop from and how they produce, modify, and deliver the food to you. So that you know the food on your plate is still fresh and safe to consume, has most of its nutritional value intact and will not lead to unintentional weight gain.