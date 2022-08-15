Make in India Market to the World

Over the course of almost three decades, the brand has come to define world-class jewellery that integrates art, culture and heritage

The story of India is an inspiring one. Overcoming colonial occupation to become the fifth largest economy in the world in less than a hundred years is nothing short of remarkable. As we commemorate the diamond jubilee of India’s independence, recognition of its standing and contributions to the world is a great way to reaffirm our commitment to this great nation.

Abdul Salam K P,Vice-Chairman, Malabar Group

Shamlal Ahamed,Managing Director— International Operations,Malabar Gold & Diamonds

Malabar Gold & Diamonds owes a large part of our international success to the extremely nurturing entrepreneurial ecosystem that both India and the UAE have provided for us. The two nations, which have been working in tandem for the past 50 years, have long shared an extremely productive relationship that goes beyond shared economic advantages. The UAE currently employs over 3.5 million expatriate workers from India, which is a testament to the congenial relationship between the two countries. India and the UAE’s strategic partnership have been further solidified with the signing of CEPA in 2022 and the formation of the I2U2 alliance.

The two things that India had always going for itself are its human capital and indigenous craftsmanship; one that has been passed down through generations. With the impeccable strength of some of the finest jewellery artisans, India has an undeniable status as the hand¬crafted jewellery capital of the world. The craft of jewellery making in India is the most ancient in the world and embodies the country’s heritage and multifaceted culture. Malabar Gold & Diamonds has been crafting and selling jewellery that is an intersection of Indian art, culture, heritage and tradition. From its humble beginnings in 1993 in Calicut - Kerala, Malabar Gold & Diamonds has grown to become a global leader in gold and diamond jewellery retail. Today, the brand is synonymous with world-class jewellery, crafted by some of the finest artisans in the country.

Embodying the motto of “Make in India; Market to the World”, Malabar Gold & Diamonds utilise the exquisite artisanship of traditional goldsmiths to craft jewellery that appeals to all sects of the population and market it to the world through our 285+ showrooms across 10 countries.

As the two nations herald in a new era of global partnership, acceptance of how things can be made better is as important as commending ourselves for all that we have achieved. Moving forward, we will strive to complement India’s journey towards becoming a global powerhouse, both in the social and economic arena, thereby improving its status in the world and that of its allies. We wish a Happy Independence Day to Indians all over the globe.

