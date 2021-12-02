Majesty 175 Sets Sail

As the UAE celebrates its 50th anniversary, Gulf Craft marks a historic moment as it bids farewell to its flagship superyacht

Gulf Craft, a leading boat and yacht manufacturer, has marked a momentous occasion in the year of the UAE’s 50th as it officially handed over the Majesty 175, the world’s largest composite production superyacht, to her owner.

Since its unveiling in Dubai in May 2021, the Majesty 175 has captivated the global yachting community with its home-grown UAE design, production, and operational excellence. Fully manufactured in the UAE at Gulf Craft’s integrated in-house production facility in Umm Al Quwain, the Majesty 175 completed a series of sea trials, demonstrating world-class stability and maneuverability on the high seas of the Arabian Gulf.

Now officially handed over to her owner, the world’s largest composite-built superyacht will visit global marinas and exotic destinations, underpinning Gulf Craft’s ‘Made in the UAE’ capabilities prominently on the world yacht map.

Gulf Craft Chairman, Mohammed Hussein Alshaali said: “The Majesty 175 is our jewel superyacht, which demonstrates our capability to manufacture trailblazing vessels fully in-house here in the UAE. The innovative composite design and engineering of the Majesty 175 are a testament to our position as a pioneer in the global yacht industry. We have created an exceptional world-first vessel on our home soil which was four years in the making - despite the challenges of the pandemic. It is a very proud moment to see her leave our facilities and set off on voyages around the globe.”

About the Majesty 175

The Majesty 175 was manufactured at Gulf Craft’s in-house facility, using advanced design and engineering. The company’s in-house team worked on every aspect of the world’s largest composite built superyacht, to build it to the exact specifications outlined by the UK’s Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) for yachts over 500 gross tonnage (GT).

The Majesty 175’s exterior and interior design are by the award-winning Cristiano Gatto Design Studio in Italy, while the naval architecture is by Massimo Gregori of the Yankee Delta Studio. Her stand-out features include a gym, 5-metre infinity pool at the forward deck, and a hybrid sky-lounge that can be converted to an open sun deck. The pool has a swim-jet system that creates a constant current of water.

The Majesty 175 is (56.4 metres) long, with a beam of 31.6 ft (9.62 metres) and gross tonnage of 780. She can effortlessly cruise low-draft areas, drawing just 2.05 metres of water, as she is built using advanced composite materials such as carbon fibre and vinyl ester. This enables close beach access, a key consideration for many marine lifestyle enthusiasts.

The smart layout accommodates seven lavish staterooms and can host a crew of up to 10 members with six large crew cabins and a private captain accommodation. Electricity supply comes from 175 kW Kohler generators and two pairs of TRAC fin stabilisers. Safety features include a Solas rescue boat and an emergency generator. With full speed of 16.5 knots and a cruising speed of 10 knots, Majesty 175 has a range of 4,000 nautical miles, making her a transoceanic vessel.

Majesty is the luxurious superyacht flagship of Gulf Craft’s five brands of boats and yachts. The other brands include Nomad explorer yachts, Oryx sports cruisers, Silvercraft featuring leisure and fishing boats and Touring passenger vessels.

Founded in the UAE in 1982, Gulf Craft has three facilities in the country and the Maldives and has a manufacturing capacity of 200 boats per year. The company has built more than 10,000 boats already, serving clients around the world.