Maintaining Ethical Standards

Romish Babu, Head of Operations, Federal Exchange

The exchange offers the most competitive rates to the clients with unbeaten prioritised customer service for remittances

Federal Exchange is one of the leading exchanges in the UAE. The company started its journey in 1990, in time becoming one of the trusted money exchange companies offering currency exchange and money transfer services for both the retail and corporate sector including foreign exchange, remittance, bank credits and WPS services, which is managed by a group of professionally qualified and experienced personnel.

The organisation provides personalised assistance and superior quality standards for its esteemed customers, through constant innovation. The ultimate goal of Federal Exchange is customer satisfaction, for which it has created diverse services at perfect prices. Federal Exchange provides advanced and sophisticated remittance services for its customers to send money within minutes through its strong network of correspondent banks worldwide. The relationship with prestigious banks make bank to bank transfers worldwide very convenient and cost effective. It has grown further with correspondent tie up with the leading banking partners of the destination countries, providing excellent services to all its corporate and retail customers by updating information of exchange rate fluctuations. The company practices complete confidentiality of the client data.

Federal Exchange has a vision to provide quality and innovative range of customer services in the field of currency exchange, remittances, WPS and allied products through a highly motivated team of experienced professionals, while maintaining high ethical and regulatory standards. It remains steadfast in its mission to provide quality and innovative range of customer services in the fields of currency exchange, remittances and allied products through a high motivated team of experienced professionals while maintaining high ethical and regulatory standards.

Federal Exchange has a compliance with the Central Bank of UAE and other international organisations that have helped it in designing a satisfactory system for identifying money laundering and identifying doubtful transactions. Federal Exchange works for the millions of people who are searching for a trusted money exchanger. Secure money transfer is guaranteed with Federal Exchange. Now you can send your money worldwide in a fraction of seconds. With the company’s working policy for doing business, it assures protection for customer’s transactions and their personal information.

The company has got diversified services with the following main operations including wages protection system, electronic fund transfer, instant money transfer, inter-Emirates fund transfer, foreign currency exchange, tax payments and utility payments. The company also offers its customers competitive rates for money remittance and foreign currency exchange. It provides daily exchange rate updating through WhatsApp, also educating the staff on various updates and training them how to prevent fraud happening in the financial sector nowadays. The multi-linguistic staff assistance at Federal Exchange is always available for any complaints and support, helping customers with quick, safe and reliable money transfers to beneficiaries in any country. The company also offers instant credit (Flash) and cash to cash facility. Furthermore, customers can get remittance credit confirmation through an SMS alert. As per CBU guidelines, all the data shared will be protected and will not be disclosed to any third party

Privilege card

Personalised customer service has always been the core focus and priority at Federal Exchange. The company provides worldwide remittance services and carries out many loyalty programmes as a method of saying thank you for the support, encouragement and overwhelming response received from its clients. There are exciting promotions with different rewards as a token of gratitude. One such offering is the privilege card, which will bring better exchange rates on all foreign exchange services. This is the gratitude of love which Federal Exchange has created to reward its valuable clients to provide them exclusive deals on foreign exchange. There are several kinds of benefits of this privilege card, including exclusive foreign exchange rates on all the currencies, and less service charges on all the cash transactions. Save time and money on your exchange, become a Privilege member today!

