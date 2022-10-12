Magnifying Talent To Achieve Success

Dr. V Francis John, CEO, ZtartUp.com

The dynamic and forward-thinking CEO wants his organisation to be a spring board for future entrepreneurs and innovators in the region

Published: Wed 12 Oct 2022, 12:53 PM Last updated: Wed 12 Oct 2022, 12:55 PM

ZtartUp.com is the way to go as it comes with a one-window operation for attaining entrepreneurial excellence. Dr. V Francis John, CEO, has scaled frontiers by virtue of his outstanding experience, and made it a focal point for all those who are ripe with ideas, and wish to make it big. The business incubator and accelerator is a fertile ground for all those who are articulate and believe in taking strides. Therefore, John sees it as the apt platform for next generation planners, as it mushrooms innovators, disrupters and thought leaders. The plus point is that no matter how small or big your initiative is, ZtartUp.com connects you with the right potential and creates a nexus for cultivating viable solutions.

The CEO, with a firm conviction in the tangibles of the UAE, which is the business conglomerate in the region, has pooled an impressive talent pool. The concept thrives as enterprises, entrepreneurs and executives feel at ease while rubbing shoulders at ZtartUp.com. The incubator makes sure that viable businesses come together, brainstorm their ideas, and conductively establish their imprints. It fosters synergies and then harnesses the momentum of sustainability. Walking step by step with ZtartUp.com brings dividends and enables the concept and genre to make room for itself in an ever-competitive environment.

John, with around four decades of versatility in technology, governance, and policy, has successfully churned out many firsts. Apart from heading the ZtartUp.com network, he is also the Director of Startup Village, mUrgency Inc. and mU Holdings. He also founded Intelligent Beings, an organisation that seeks to leverage emerging technologies to realise ecosystems of innovation and collaboration. His vision and acumen have enabled him to further just as many tech-oriented solutions, and they have inquisitively made a mark. ZtartUp.com is, thus, a name to be reckoned with when it comes to entrepreneurial success stories in the MENA region.

The humble and dynamic CEO says his preference is to utilise the latest technology available to fine-tune existing algorithms and find new solutions. “There is no dearth of innovators, but the challenge today has become aligning them with the right resources — like an elaborate jigsaw puzzle,” he said. The goal at ZtartUp.com is to ensure that these innovators and disruptors are given a springboard to transform their ideas into viable business models.

ZtartUp.com provides the perfect platform for those who are contemplating to nurture and tap the right talent and are looking for the right opportunities? Francis simply makes that happen. “We give entrepreneurs the right mentoring, so that their ideas develop into successful homegrown companies of Dubai,” he said, adding that these same companies can then go on to proudly boast the emblem of ‘Made in UAE’ , this is a result of channeling creativity through the right metrics.

ZtartUp.com is the first private sector entity to be ratified as a ‘Multi-Sector Tech Business Incubator/Accelerator’ in Dubai. “We help emerging startups/entrepreneurs gain access to mentors, training, shared space, professional assistance, capital, and other services that move them onto the fast track to success,” the CEO elaborates, adding that it helps in creating employment and buoying the credentials of the UAE. The trades are unlimited as ZtartUp.com pushes for innovation in the realms of: Technology, Trade, Services, Films, Music, Arts, and Sports.

Some of the major achievements under his belt are:

Zafaari

Zecondz

Ziqitza

Zatram

Thrillark

MMCIVF

AirportAssist

Arabian World Records

Davinchi Suresh Creations

Eagles FC

HallaTec

John has an eye on future expansions and wants the organisation to be a

self-sustaining entity. He believes in mushrooming talent at its disposal and is a great admirer of spontaneous solutions and can be contacted at info@ztartup.com

The first serving nine sectors

100+ memberships in global organisations *

3 Global Awards

10th in World CEO Rankings

21 Incubatees

Achievements

Three UAE Golden Visas:

Dr. Gautam Allahbadia, MMCIVF;

Dleef Muhammed,

Arabian World Records; Farhaan Feroz, Halatec

Three Incubatees crossed million dollar mark in revenues in 2021-22

Thrilark

https://thrillark.com

Airport Assist

https://airportassist.com

MMCIVF

www.MMCIVF.com