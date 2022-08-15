‘Made in UAE’: Steel Driving The Market

Bharat Bhatia, CEO of Conares

Published: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 12:00 AM

The conglomerate is the perfect partner to meet the growing demands of infrastructure globally

The Indian community has immensely contributed towards the progress and prosperity of the UAE, says Bharat Bhatia, CEO of Conares, the second-largest private steel manufacturer in the UAE, on the auspicious occasion of India’s 76th Independence Day, being celebrated with great patriotic spirit.

He believes that strategic dialogue is a very important element in enhancing relationship between the two countries. The UAE has raised its investment profile in India, and cooperation has increased on security related matters.

Bhatia has been residing in the UAE for over 30 years and is thankful to the Government of the UAE and Government of Dubai for their constant support and trust in the industrial sector.

Conares is the only private and one of the largest steel manufacturers in the UAE and the leading producer of steel pipes and tubes, rebars, flat steel colour-coated lines, in the region with a capacity to manufacture 1.15 million tonnes of steel products annually to meet the growing demand for steel from the region’s infrastructure development sector. The company is also amongst the top three steel rebar mills operating 24x7 to serve the upcoming projects in the UAE.

According to Bhatia, Conares has constantly been evolving with the region. “The company’s growth has remained on a buoyant trajectory for three decades of its operations, helping it cross significant growth milestones in the steel industry. The company has set new benchmarks in the steel industry through its commitment to quality, excellence and service standards.”

From its central location in Dubai, Conares serves an extensive network of clientele including pre-engineering companies, steel trading companies and construction majors in the Middle East and wider markets in different parts of the world. Conares is in the process of developing new markets for its products.

The company also runs a state-of-art 12’’ pipe mill in Jebel Ali Free Zone. This plant made Conares achieve the milestone of 1.6 million tonnes capacity of steel production annually. As the Middle East focuses on development, Conares serves as the perfect partner to meet the growing industry requirements for steel rebars and pipes.

Conares has good presence in the international market as well. The company exports its steel products to different countries outside the UAE and the GCC since 2005.

