LuLu Money’s Innovation Hub to drive actionable AI in financial services

LuLu Money Technologies, a leading financial services technology provider in the GCC, opened its new AI Innovation Hub in Abu Dhabi, marking a step towards actionable AI-led financial systems that not only simplify, but actively execute everyday financial decisions at scale.

The Innovation Hub will focus on advancing from agentic AI to actionable AI, moving beyond systems that assist and recommend to those that can respond, decide, and enable action in real time. In practice, this means building financial systems that are more responsive and intuitive, reducing complexity and enabling faster, more natural interactions aligned with how people actually use money.

Designed as a collaborative, future-ready workspace, the facility will house a specialised AI division within LuLu Money Technologies, focused on developing and deploying actionable AI-led financial systems.

The decision to anchor this facility in the UAE reflects a deliberate choice to build in an environment where innovation can move from concept to deployment with speed and certainty. The UAE’s structured approach to artificial intelligence, underpinned by the UAE National AI Strategy 2031 and a forward-looking regulatory framework, creates the conditions to develop, test, and scale AI-led financial systems with confidence in a secure, globally connected market.

"LuLu Money was made in the UAE, and then we took it to the world. Through this new Innovation Hub, we will continue to build on that success,” said Adeeb Ahamed, MD of LuLu Financial Holdings. “For us, there is no better place to launch this than UAE, a country where visionary leadership has created an environment for entrepreneurs to thrive, and where people from more than 150 nationalities come together to build, contribute, and grow."

"Our goal is to simplify the most complex financial questions into hyperlocalised solutions that are clear, accessible, and usable for every customer. This Innovation Hub will allow us to leverage actionable AI to deliver this at scale," said Mohamed Shanil, AVP of LuLu Money.