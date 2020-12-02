LuLu Money: Tapping fintech to make people's lives easier

Being a financial services provider connecting communities across borders comes with a lot of responsibility.

The money earned by residents in the UAE help support several families residing in low- and middle-income economies. The responsibility that comes with servicing this requirement, demands constant innovation geared towards making people's lives easier.



Since the start of the pandemic, the UAE's fintech industry has emerged as an essential service provider, working overtime to continually bridge the gap between technology and its people.

In this, the people of UAE are blessed to be part of an economy whose rulers envision a future built on technology without compromising security in any manner.



The telecom infrastructure in the country is among the best in the world, allowing for massive penetration of internet, and in addition, industry stakeholders such as the Central Bank of UAE, as well as DIFC and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) understand the demands of the market quite well. The CBUAE especially, has created synergies both within the industry, as well as between the industry and the consumer, through policies and procedures that are among the best and most-forward thinking in the world.



As a responsible fintech with a mission to design the world's most reliable, seamless and accessible financial journeys, LuLu Exchange strives to seamlessly blend our physical offerings with the latest digital innovation.



We have expanded both our service basket and presence across the UAE, growing from one branch in 2009 to 74 branches as of today, spread across all seven emirates. Our services range from remittances to WPS and physical bank notes. All of which merge physical and digital solutions without disrupting existing and new customer touchpoints.



Our digital offering, LuLu Money, is today among the country's leading fintech products, and the first in the country to adopt the UAE's acclaimed WPS scheme as an online payment option. This has facilitated the first-contact experience with the formal banking system for millions of alternatively banked among the UAE's populace, many of whom are blue-collar workers.



Through LuLu Money, we offer our customers the experience of a digital club.

One that provides them instantaneous remittances and enables easy connect with our brand and partners anytime - for checking rates, managing their accounts and beneficiaries, and tracking their payments and status of transactions.



We also recently launched LuLu Premier in the UAE - a personalised remittance, foreign currency and payment solution for HNIs and corporate customers.



On the UAE's 49th National Day, we congratulate the wise and humanitarian Rulers and citizens of this great country and pledge our commitment to its vision of a happier and prosperous tomorrow.