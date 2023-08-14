Looms of luxury: A vibrant tapestry of style

Explore the narrative of Pakistan’s sophistication and cultural opulence, where ghararas and kurtas have elevated to the status of global haute couture, especially in the UAE

by Anam Khan Published: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 11:23 AM Last updated: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 11:26 AM

The UAE and Pakistan have numerous similarities, from shared food preferences and climate to a mutual appreciation for Pakistani designers. Strolling through the streets of the UAE, you can witness the unmistakable style that reflects the spirit of Pakistan — naturally beautiful. Women gracefully adorn themselves in shalwar kameez, complemented by kajal and delicate jewellery. Meanwhile, men exude charm in their kurta pyjamas, paired with mojari or Khussa, enjoying chai at their favourite cafés. Whether you go to Sharjah’s Rolla Market or Dubai’s mini and narrow alleys of Bur Dubai, you can see the Pakistani fashion waves amazing many ethnicities and not just Asians.

MARKET DEFINITION

According to Statista, the fashion market in Pakistan is projected to grow by 4.57 per cent (2023-27), resulting in a market volume of $1,258 million in 2027. In another report by ecommerceDB, the Pakistani fashion e-commerce market is predicted to reach $869.6 million by 2023 and accounts for 15.5 per cent of the total e-commerce market in Pakistan. It is expected to increase over the next few years. The expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the next four years (2023-27) will be four per cent, resulting in a projected market volume of $1,016 million by 2027. The report also states that online contributes eight per cent to overall Pakistani fashion retail market and this share will increase by an average of 9.6 per cent to 11.5 per cent by 2027.

OPULENCE OF GRACE

The UAE has long been a melting pot of diverse cultures and influences, making it a hub for fashion enthusiasts seeking unique styles and designs. Over the years, one particular fashion trend has stood out among the rest, captivating the hearts of UAE residents and tourists alike: Pakistani fashion.

Seema Aziz, Founder and Managing Director of Sefam (Bareeze)

Pakistani fashion, known for its exquisite craftsmanship, vibrant colours, and rich cultural heritage, has found a special place in the hearts of fashion-forward individuals in the UAE. The fusion of traditional elements with contemporary designs has garnered immense appreciation, leading to a surge in popularity across the region.

Mohomed Bashir, Chairman, GulAhmed

From stunning bridal wear to casual chic ensembles, Pakistani designers have successfully left an indelible mark on the UAE’s fashion scene. They have been able to bridge the gap between modernity and tradition, providing an array of options for every occasion.

Notable Pakistani fashion designers, such as Faraz Manan, Sana Safinaz and Maria B., among others, have gained international acclaim for their exquisite creations. Besides that brands like GulAhmed, Khaadi and J. by Junaid Jamshed have further elevated the country’s fashion profile.

Mariyam D Rizwan, Fashion Designer

The popularity of Pakistani fashion in the UAE can also be attributed to the large Pakistani diaspora residing in the country. The UAE’s strong ties with Pakistan, both culturally and economically, have led to a seamless integration of Pakistani fashion into the local market.

Moreover, Pakistani fashion has found admirers among Emirati and expatriate communities who appreciate the artistry and craftsmanship behind each outfit. The UAE’s diverse population embraces the uniqueness of Pakistani fashion, making it a staple choice for weddings, festivals, and special events.

PAKISTANI PANACHE GRACING THE UAE FASHION SCENE

Embarking on a journey through the fervent realm of Pakistani fashion, one cannot help but summon the enchanting call: “Habibi, Come to Dubai!” The very pulse of this style extravaganza can be felt in the animated alleyways of Bur Dubai’s Meena Bazar, a vibrant hub where Pakistani fashion unfurls its vibrant environment. Here, a pilgrimage of haute couture unfolds, showcasing an array that spans from the illustrious ateliers of Pakistani design luminaries to the grassroots artistry of local fashion mavens.

Yet, Meena Bazar is not a single gem in this treasure trove of the UAE. Venture into the opulent embrace of Jumeirah, and you’ll find the likes of Faraaz Manaan crafting their haute visions. A whispered secret, known to those who adore fashion in its most genuine form, leads to Sharjah’s Rolla Market. Here, the Pakistani fashion frenzy has ignited in a flamboyant burst, captivating the hearts and minds of shoppers.

The enchantment isn’t confined to a single lane or district. It’s the illustrious names like GulAhmed, Bareeze, Khaadi, and Nishat Linen that beckon, transcending boundaries and ethnicities. These brands have been favourites for Pakistani expats and other nationalities, offering an ensemble for every occasion.

Engaging with the maestro of textile tales, a tête-à-tête with Mohomed Bashir, Chairman of GulAhmed unveils the intricate threads that weave Pakistani fashion into the tapestry of the UAE market. A symphony composed of culture, design, and art resonates through every creation. “Since the establishment of our first retail outlet in Sharjah, our foremost objective at IDEAS by GulAhmed has been to strategically tap into the core demand for traditional outfits and effectively cater to the discerning fashion needs of expatriates residing in the region.

The UAE market boasts a rich tapestry of fashion preferences, thanks to the diverse population from various ethnic backgrounds including the subcontinent.

“The people in this region from the subcontinent are looking for designs which are infused with the traditional and, cultural elements while giving the comfort of modern/western styling to suit their on-the-go and fast-forward lifestyle. At Ideas by GulAhmed, we have diligently analysed and comprehended the intricacies of this market, enabling us to introduce designs that ingeniously blend elements of traditional and modern fashion. Hence, the prints of our categories like eastern ready to wear and unstitched have that appeal which currently is missing in the market,” Bashir said.

Pakistani fashion sensibilities have captured the hearts of those with an affinity for traditional ensembles and graceful Anarkali. Renowned for its premium cotton, Pakistan has indisputably earned the title of a fashion hub, exuding elegance with every stitch. Brands like Bareeze have gracefully carried forward this legacy, ensuring that the nation maintains its prominence on the global style stage.

Bareeze stands as a trailblazer, being not only the pioneer Pakistani chain store but also the first national brand to establish a retail presence in Dubai back in 1995. Under the umbrella of Sehas LLC, the brand has flourished, adorning the fashion landscapes of Dubai and Sharjah with its retail outlets. Notably, a new chapter is set to begin in October 2023, as Bareeze unveils its Abu Dhabi branch adjacent to the World Trade Centre.

In a conversation about Bareeze’s remarkable journey, Seema Aziz, Founder and Managing Director, shares insights into how Pakistani designers have seamlessly woven traditional elements with contemporary designs to captivate the diverse audience in the UAE.

“The Pakistani fashion fraternity draws inspiration from the country’s diverse traditions and ethnic groups. The resulting creations harmoniously merge the essence of tradition with the innovation of modern design, birthing a distinctive fusion that encapsulates both contemporary flair and traditional artistry. Pakistani designers skillfully cater to a wide array of tastes and preferences, ensuring that there’s something to resonate with every individual’s unique style narrative.”

Delving into how Bareeze continues to exceed expectations, our spokesperson adds, “Bareeze is synonymous with timeless elegance, exquisite craftsmanship, and opulent fabrics. For over three decades, Bareeze has been synonymous with refinement and discerning taste. The brand sources premium fabrics from across the globe, renowned for their exceptional quality and comfort. The repertoire of fabrics gracing Bareeze’s collections includes chiffon, silk, organza, lawn, and cotton. These fabrics serve as canvases for their artistic designs, featuring intricate patterns, captivating motifs, and a harmonious interplay of colours, thus culminating in masterpieces of attire.”

Continuing the discussion on how the burgeoning popularity of Pakistani fashion within the UAE has left a discernible mark on the local fashion landscape and influenced indigenous designers, Mariyam D Rizwan, a prominent designer, guides us through the contemporary currents of social media that have stirred the fashion tides within the market.

“In my view, Pakistani fashion has gained significant traction in the UAE due to the preferences and cultural connections of the Pakistani diaspora, the Pakistani community in the UAE has played a crucial role in promoting Pakistani fashion through social media platforms.”

Shedding further light, she elaborates, “The growing popularity of Pakistani fashion has given people market expansion opportunities as well as exposure to new trends and techniques, gain international recognition by hosting Fashion events, exhibitions, and collaborations.”

A WALK THROUGH THE LANES OF MEENA BAZAR

Muhammad Kashif and Muhammed Adeel

EMBRACING my adoration for the flowing elegance of long Anarkali gowns, the elegant shalwar kameez, and the vivacity of embellished colourful dupattas, I set out on a quest to unearth the finest examples of Pakistani authenticity. This journey led me to the London Fashion, a shop of Pakistani attires. The vast array of garments left me utterly captivated, with echoes of my favourite dresses donned by actresses in Pakistani dramas reverberating in every corner.

In a candid chat with Muhammad Kashif, the shop owner, I was granted an intimate glimpse into the realm of shopping wisdom and the pulse of trending designs. “For the past four years, my partner Muhammed Adeel and I have opened our fashion boutiques/ shop in Dubai’s very heart. Our shared passion has always been to showcase not only the exquisiteness of renowned brands but also to champion the ‘Made in Pakistan’ ethos, spotlighting the indigenous craftsmanship of Pakistan.” When inquired about the most sought-after brands, Kashif discerningly categorises them based on the ever-shifting whims of seasons. “Our clientele transcends borders, hailing from corners around the globe, beyond just Pakistan’s domain. Recently, we had the privilege of assisting a Canadian bride with Indian heritage in her quest for the perfect wedding ensemble. We have countless such stories to tell, where shoppers from diverse geographies seek to emulate the styles they witness on screen, often bringing images of actresses as references. Our most selling brands, such as Ally’s, Tawakkal, Sobia Nazir, and Maria B., to name a few, experience fervent demand.”