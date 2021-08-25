Looking for personalised advice on citizenship by investment?

AAA Associates is an expert Business Immigration Consultant and your trusted advisor for SECOND CITIZENSHIP BY INVESTMENT

Dubai-based AAA Associates is the leading provider of business immigration, citizenship and residency services. Company’s highly qualified, well-trained and experienced team of immigration lawyers and experts provide clients with personalised customer service. The 20-year-old AAA Associates has the biggest immigration processing department in the Middle East, with dedicated sub-units for specialised requirements.

AAA Associates’ teams are industry experts who specialize in empowering individuals and families to become residents, citizens of countries of their choice and hence global citizens.

AAA Associates’ Caribbean citizenship investment programmes include Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis and St. Lucia. The European citizenship and investor programmes are for Bulgaria, Portugal, the UK, Turkey and Vanuatu. The North American citizenship programmes include the USA and Canada, along with entrepreneur immigration and parental and family sponsorship

In addition, considering an increased flow of applications for the second citizenship and business investor programmes, AAA Associates has developed a state-of-the-art and fully automated web portal, which provides system generated auto e-mails and highly efficient processing department. The entire process — from the first visit of a potential applicant to the finalisation of his citizenship case — is carried out through an integrated online portal.

AAA Associates’ automated system prevents clients from forgetting deadlines and/or delaying the submission of required documents.

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the need to prepare for ‘Plan B’ - the second citizenship - which allows visa-free travel to more than 130 countries. It secures health, wealth and safety for the entire family.

Once a client obtains the second citizenship, it is legally allowed to transfer it to his future generations. The beauty of Caribbean citizenship programmes is that it can be obtained without revoking the origin country passport.

Now is the right time to avail the life-changing Citizenship by Investment through the most experienced immigration services provider – AAA Associates.

Do you see an increasing trend in Global citizenship? Can you please elaborate?

Yes, economic and political challenges in different countries and the Covid-19 pandemic have increased the trend in global mobilization and the heightened demand for the second passport. People from different walks of life, professions, industries as well as the salaried persons who can spare some money are opting for second passports.

Has Covid-19 impacted this industry in any way?

The Covid-19 induced lockdowns and travel restrictions have motivated the people to relocate to new places where they and their families are safe. Therefore, the CBI industry benefited from the pandemic - just like the e-commerce, technology and e-learning industries.

What are the benefits of a second citizenship?

The second citizenship or residency opens up a whole new world for you and for your family. Having a second passport is advantageous to anyone — whether he/she is a businessperson, an international traveller, a tourist, or wants to provide a safe country to their family. There are multiple benefits of having a second citizenship, such as visa-free travel to more than 130 countries, safety and security, financial flexibility, tax benefits, business opportunities, free world-class education for children, and free healthcare.

Anything else you would like to add?

AAA Associates has been watching the changing trends in the CBI industry since long. We noticed an increased demand for the second citizenship. Therefore, we established our office in the Commonwealth of Dominica which is responsible to look after the entire Caribbean region for AAA Associates and its clients. The local presence and the direct access to the Dominican neighbouring states’ immigration offices reduces the application processing time.

Testimonial

Tariq Mohammad

I’m very happy that I chose AAA to submit my application for citizenship by Investment. The team is very professional, patient, and transparent. The process and expectations were clearly explained to me so I always knew what was happening. Documentation is very important to me and AAA are very accommodating. I’m very grateful that you were always available and provided me with guidance and reassurance!

Bassel

Gentlemen AAA, I had the honour to submit the application for citizenship by investment through your company, I thank you all for the high professionalism in completing all the steps successfully and without delay. I wish you all the best