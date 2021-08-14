Looking for chai paratha? Head to Chai Shai

The UAE’s not-so-quaint first Pakistani restaurant and café in Ajman will give you nostalgic vibes

Owner Noor Ul Sabah in partnership with brother-in-law, Sarosh Ahmed are the proud owners of the first Pakistani restaurant-cum-café in the UAE. “We wanted to bring Pakistan to the people here in the UAE,” said Sabah when asked about how it all started. “Initially we thought of opening a small roadside dhaba selling chai paratha, but as the ideas started soaring in, we decided to open a full-fledged restaurant and café”. Inspired by the heritage and culture of chai paratha that is a staple nashta (breakfast) in every household in Pakistan, the joint is now a major landmark on Etihad Road in Ajman.

So reminiscing home away from home, Sabah and Ahmed wanted to nurture this sentiment. The café — Chai Shai — opened on March 19, 2021 and soon the place became known for its desi ambience and authentic Pakistani food — with items like laccha parathas to kadhai’s, kebabs and barbeque items on the menu.

Talking about the restaurant, Sabah says: “Conceptualised by my brother-in-law Sarosh Ahmed, today the restuarant-cum-cafe is run by my entire family. It feels so good to know that we are recognised as the only Pakistani restaurant and cafe in the entire UAE.”

The concept

Keeping up with the theme, the interior of Chai Shai is incredibly lovely, lively and extremely vibrant giving you a warm and desi atmosphere. The ‘truck art’ concept is used, which adds a subtle level of inventiveness. The brick walls add a touch of authentic desi dhaba flair to the restaurant and also add textural contrast to the modern art, Pakistan inspired posters and contemporary furniture inside.

As Sabah went on to explain the immensely rich Pakistani culture and heritage, she quickly added that Chai Shai is dedicated to delivering the genuine diversity of its culture, “In here you’ll find a bit from each province of Pakistan,” she proudly mentions.

“Every time a customer walks into our cafe, they comment, ‘You have obtained a miniature replica of Pakistan here in Ajman’. This makes me extremely glad. We have diverse set of people visiting us on a regular basis, some daily; thus keeping our customers happy is our genuine spirit, and we do everything we can to keep them satisfied,” Sabah quips.

Sabah’s sisters have done the entire restaurant decor; from the traditional yet funky murals to the colourful truck art decor that can be seen on the walls of the restaurant.

Popular on the platter

Serving an amalgamation of authentic Pakistani cuisine from all of the country’s provinces, rather than focusing on just one, you get to taste shinwari, handi, kadhai and their hot selling item, daal chawal served as ‘lava-daal’, which is dome shaped rice served with a savoury daal filling in the centre. The snacks are a favourite in the cafe and include items like the Karachi famous Anday Wala Burger, Aam-e-Shireen: their very own patented mango sweet dish and falooda. Other much sought-after items are the Thele-Wala soda: a roadside tangy, salty drink and the Malai Kulfi, which will undoubtedly beat the UAE’s heat.

Independence Day celebration

On August 14th, Chai Shai’s patrons can celebrate with karaoke, quizzes, vintage nights, giveaways. Sabah and Ahmed are both very excited to decorate the entire restaurant with the Independence day theme like those in the streets of Pakistan. “We have been looking forward to it.”

Catch them in Ajman and enjoy Chai Shai on your Independence Day.