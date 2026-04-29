Liwa University: Bridging academic excellence and industry needs in the UAE

Liwa University operates within a rapidly evolving higher education landscape in the United Arab Emirates, where institutions are increasingly expected to align academic provision with the demands of a knowledge-based economy. As higher education continues to transform in response to technological advancement, shifting labour market needs, and national development priorities, the university remains committed to delivering high-quality, future-oriented education that is aligned with international academic standards while remaining responsive to the UAE’s national priorities and societal context. It is accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA), Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (UAE), ensuring that all academic programs meet national quality standards. This commitment to quality is further reflected in its Five-Star rating awarded by QS, recognising excellence in areas such as teaching, employability, facilities, and inclusiveness.

Building on this foundation, Liwa University offers a comprehensive range of academic programmes across four colleges: the College of Business, the College of Engineering and Computing, the College of Media and Public Relations, and the College of Medical and Health Sciences. Its academic offerings include master’s and bachelor’s degree programmes, alongside diploma programmes, providing flexible pathways for students at different stages of their educational journey. In line with its student-centered approach, the University adopts flexible learning models, including blended learning, adaptable schedules, and evening classes, enhancing access to higher education for diverse learner profiles. These programs are delivered by a highly qualified academic faculty with strong academic and professional expertise, contributing to the quality of teaching, student engagement, and learning outcomes across disciplines. This accessibility is further supported by its presence across two campuses in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, with its Abu Dhabi campus located within a dynamic urban environment that enables closer engagement with industry. This proximity facilitates collaboration, strengthens partnerships, and supports practical learning opportunities. Access to education is also reinforced through a range of merit-based and eligibility-driven scholarship opportunities.

The university continues to ensure that its programmes remain aligned with industry expectations through applied learning, experiential education, and engagement with professional sectors, strengthening graduate readiness and supporting the UAE’s vision for a competitive, knowledge-based economy. This approach is further reinforced by the University’s commitment to sustainability through dedicated institutional practices and initiatives that promote responsible resource management and environmental awareness across its academic and operational environment.

In addition to national accreditation, Liwa University has secured a range of prestigious international accreditations across its academic colleges. The College of Media and Public Relations holds accreditation from the Agency for Quality Assurance through Accreditation of Study Programs (AQAS), Germany, while the College of Medical and Health Sciences is accredited by the Accreditation Agency in Health and Social Sciences (AHPGS), Germany.

The College of Business holds multiple international accreditations, including the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP), USA; the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT), UK; and the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), USA.

As the University continues to strengthen its academic ecosystem through global benchmarking and continuous quality enhancement, it remains focused on preparing graduates who are equipped to contribute effectively to economic and social development. Through its structured academic framework, international accreditations, and alignment with national priorities, Liwa University continues to reinforce its role as a key contributor to the UAE’s higher education landscape and its vision for a knowledge-driven future. With registration now open for the Summer and Fall 2026 semesters, prospective students are invited to explore the University’s academic offerings and take the next step in their educational journey.

For more information, contact:

Abu Dhabi Campus:

Liwa University (LU) Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Otaiba Street (Previously Al Najda Street)

Al Danah area, Baniyas Tower B

P.O. Box 41009 Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Al Ain Campus:

Al Tiwayya Area – Al Asayil Street,

next to the Civil Defende Al Tiwayya area, Al Ain, United Arab Emirates

Tel: +971 3 7087777

Call Centre: 600 500606

Email: info@lu.ac.ae

Website: https://lu.ac.ae/