Lighting homes, uniting hearts: Celebrating the spirit of Diwali in the UAE

Where festive moments begin, joy unfolds, and memories are made

Published: Wed 15 Oct 2025, 8:35 AM

As Diwali approaches, Al Maya Group has announced that its supermarkets across the UAE are fully prepared to embrace the Festival of Lights by welcoming customers with festive essentials, traditional favourites, and the warmth of togetherness that the season inspires.

“Diwali is a celebration of light, love, and renewal,” said Kamal Vachani, Deputy CEO, Group Director and Partner, Al Maya Group. “It is a moment that unites families and communities, and we are honoured to play a small part in that joy by ensuring our customers find everything they need for a meaningful celebration.”

Across all stores, Al Maya has curated a comprehensive festive range that reflects the heart of Diwali—fresh produce, traditional ingredients, sweets and snacks, gifts, and décor—all made easily accessible through its wide network of supermarkets across the UAE.

“Our goal is to bring ease, comfort, and a sense of celebration to every household,” added Vachani.

This year’s preparations reinforce Al Maya’s promise of quality, freshness, and customer care, ensuring every household can experience the full joy of the festival without compromise.