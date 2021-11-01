Light up your Health this Diwali with Nutridor Abevia

By Muhammad Ali Bandial Published: Mon 1 Nov 2021, 1:52 PM

Nutridor offers a wide variety of nutritionally enriched milk products that are designed to keep you and your family healthy and happy this festive season. “With its flagship brand, Abevia, Nutridor is leveraging the best of science and product expertise to provide families with a solid foundation for their health,” said CEO Sankha Biswas.

Sankha Biswas, CEO, Nutridor Ltd

Abevia focuses on several dairy categories, including evaporated milk, sweet condensed milk, yoghurt, and ingredients like butter, ghee, skim and whole milk powders, mozzarella, cheddar, emmental and paneer.

“Keeping our vision in mind, we continue to explore healthy offerings and dairy benefits for consumers. It’s the task of our research and development to apply science and expertise to create products that combine great taste with healthy benefits. We firmly believe that our research can make better food so that more and more people live a better life,” said Sankha.

Ankit Dubey GM MENA, Nutridor Ltd

Aligned with the tagline, ‘Add Abevia, add goodness to life’, the dairy brand operates on Nutridor’s diversified portfolio and resilient product offering, coupled with value-added variety across all socio-economic segments, which add to its uniqueness. With product innovation at its core, Abevia is focused towards healthy consumer minds.

“Millennials and their new healthy food and lifestyle choices, market research, and consumer feedback data guides us to invest in product innovation, brand marketing and social media campaigns towards consumer value addition,” Biswas noted. He added that today’s consumers are becoming more conscious about what they eat and their benefits. In response, Nutridor Abevia offers a differentiated benefit through its extensive R&D, while optimising its price point for affordability, trial, and conversion towards value for money offering.

“Good food should be available, and most importantly, affordable. This is where Abevia plays the disruptive role in the market. We build our brand towards health benefits that can appeal to full socio- economic spectrum.”

Abevia Evaporated Milk and Sweet Condensed Milk are produced from the best of milk ingredients from Europe and New Zealand. The uniqueness of Abevia Evaporated Milk is its low cholesterol formula, no added sugar or preservatives, rich source of protein and natural milk taste. The presence of vitamins and calcium in Abevia Evaporated Milk adds the nutrition need for a healthy and tasty dairy product.

Speaking about future plans, Sankha said that Nutridor is well-prepared to seize opportunities and build on the right portfolio of products and brands to serve its consumers meaningfully across a balanced array of geographies. “Preparing for tomorrow is the business of today, for every person at every age for our own home. With our commitment to social and economic progress, and passion for bringing health through food to as many people as possible, we will continue to generate profitable and sustainable growth now and for many years to come.”

Abevia Evaporated Milk and Sweet Condensed Milk/Creamer is the result of years of research and innovation, which has gone behind developing the final and great tasting product. With over 30 years of experience and heritage, Nutridor, is synonymous with great quality products in all the markets they have ventured into. With a whole range of nutritionally enriched and delectable dairy products to offer, Nutridor has been a leading evaporated milk supplier in the UAE and even across the globe. Abevia delivers the standard nutritional benefits and has also been fortified to address local micronutrient deficiencies in growing children. With a mission to benefit consumers of all ages, Abevia products are full of vitamin A, zinc, iron and a range of other micronutrients required to live a healthy life.